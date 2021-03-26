“It’s not like anywhere else on the streets,” said Ayman Ahmed, a 27-year-old who moved to the encampment a year ago and became its de facto leader. “We get to live normally out here. We’re a community that supports each other.”

Then, in a matter of hours, it all but disappeared.

On Wednesday, after days of swirling rumors, local authorities initiated a sweep, barricading the park and granting residents just 24 hours to leave with all their belongings. The swift action was necessary, city officials said, to begin long overdue maintenance.

But the operation quickly turned combustible: In scenes that called to mind last summer’s wave of social justice protests, hundreds of protesters and camp residents opposed to the closure squared off against LAPD officers in riot gear, who shouted at the crowd to leave. As tensions escalated some police shoved demonstrators, the Los Angeles Times reported, while the LAPD said its officers were “assaulted with rocks, bottles and smoke bombs.” One 26-year-old woman was arrested for failing to disperse, the department said.

By the next morning, most of the expansive tent city by the lake was gone. Many residents had agreed to be relocated to area hotels through Project Roomkey, a California housing program launched last April to assist the state’s homeless during the pandemic, while others had simply packed up and left.

A heavy police presence blocked all access to the park, now further sealed by a hastily installed perimeter fence. Workers in fluorescent vests could be seen visiting the remaining tents, and a small crowd of protesters and news trucks was gathered near the park’s north side, just a few hundred feet from the hip coffee shops and boutique stores lining Sunset Boulevard.

“It’s bull----,” said Nayeli García, a 21-year-old health care worker who arrived early that morning to protest. “They say they’re helping them,” she added, “but the reality is housing takes two years to get. It’s not something you can get overnight.”

For years, as housing costs have skyrocketed, Los Angeles has struggled with a major homelessness crisis. In 2019, the annual Point-in-Time count for Los Angeles county found nearly 59,000 people living in shelters, on the streets or in cars. The 2020 count jumped above 66,000 — even as the pandemic shuttered critical public facilities like libraries and gyms.

Over the winter, as Los Angeles emerged as the country’s new covid-19 epicenter, the area’s unhoused population also suffered a long feared surge in cases.

But because of the pandemic, squatters in Echo Park Lake were largely left alone by authorities, which allowed a sense of camaraderie — and even security, some residents said — to flourish. Tent dwellers were often joined by supportive outsiders who came to donate food or play music.

The dwelling could also be dangerous: Last year at least three people died by the lake, including Brianna Moore, an 18-year-old student who suffered a fentanyl overdose. And as the encampment grew it divided its liberal-leaning surrounding neighborhood — as did its abrupt closure.

“I think the city’s trying to do what they think is best,” said one man who has lived for more than a decade in a house overlooking the park. “Is there a better way this could have been done? I like to think so.”

In a news conference Thursday morning, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who spearheaded the closure, struck a rosy tone, describing the operation as “a phenomenal situation.” So far this year, more than 160 people from the Echo Park camp had been relocated through Project Roomkey, O’Farrell said, and workers were “fanning the park” to convince the last holdouts to accept city-provided shelter.

That is not how it felt to many within the camp.

Late Thursday morning one young man approached by a reporter was so shaken by the evacuation he could barely speak. Another young couple, Zack Coughlin and Karissa DeAngelis, were lingered on a nearby bridge, overloaded with suitcases — all of their belongings, including personal documents — and a cart of bottled water whose wheel had just broken. After years of bouncing around various Los Angeles homeless camps, including in Hollywood and Skid Row, Coughlin said, the couple had finally felt comfortable in Echo Park, and even returned after a six-month stint with Project Roomkey was cut short.