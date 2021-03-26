Sheskey, 31, remains on administrative leave pending a review of his use of force, the police department confirmed to The Washington Post on Friday. Prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges for the officers involved in January, with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael D. Graveley saying he could not disprove Sheskey’s claim that he had acted in self-defense when he shot Blake.

Brendan P. Matthews, a lawyer representing Sheskey and the local police union, the Kenosha Professional Police Association, has previously argued that the officer acted lawfully in response to Blake’s actions. He alleged that Blake had refused to release a knife.

“None of the officers involved wished for things to transpire the way it did,” Matthews previously told The Washington Post. He did not respond to requests for comment from The Post about Thursday’s filing.

In a statement, Blake’s lawyers said the shooting not only deprived Blake of the ability to walk, but it scarred his children who watched the shooting happen.

“Miraculously, no bystanders were hit by gunfire," attorney B’Ivory LaMarr wrote. "Although Jacob’s children escaped physical injury and avoided being hit by the stray bullet that fired into the SUV, they were forced to witness their father being gunned down only feet away from where they sat.”

Attorneys for Blake said that he was gathering with friends and family to celebrate his son’s eighth birthday on Aug. 23, 2020, when officers responding to a domestic dispute tried to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, putting him in a headlock and using a Taser on him. Instead of lashing out at officers, the complaint says, Blake had picked up his knife that dropped in the scuffle with officers and walked to his car.

Sheskey and other officers followed Blake with their guns drawn, and when Blake dropped the knife into the car, Sheskey, pulling Blake toward him by his shirt, shot him at point-blank range, according to the complaint.

The 19-page complaint was filed by Blake’s lawyers, including Ben Crump, a high-profile civil rights attorney who is also representing the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of police violence. Blake’s attorneys allege Sheskey did not identify himself at first and shot him in proximity to Blake’s children — ages 5 and 8 — who were in the back seat of his SUV.

The attorneys say that Blake was not threatening Sheskey as he tried to disengage with police. Using stills from video taken of the shooting by a bystander, the attorneys representing Blake argue he was moving away from Sheskey, pointing to Blake’s T-shirt stretching in the officer’s grasp.

The suit also claims Sheskey and other officers were not interviewed by investigators until they conferred with attorneys and union representatives, and their statements were not recorded or made under oath. In comparison, Blake spoke to investigators hours after the shooting while he was in intensive care and “heavily sedated and in intractable pain,” his attorneys wrote.

Blake “suffered grave physical and psychological injuries that included physical harm from six gunshot wounds, permanent paralysis, disfigurement and disability, as well as great mental anguish, humiliation, degradation, loss of reputation and anxiety,” his lawyers said.

Blake’s federal complaint seeks an unspecified damages, as well as “a substantial sum in punitive damages,” costs, and legal fees.