“It was weird, because meteors shoot across the sky so quickly and then they’re gone. But this was so low and going so slowly,” Allori, 42, told The Washington Post. “It was really spectacular.”

That scene repeated itself up and down the Pacific Northwest as the object lit up skies from Portland to Seattle. Videos filled Facebook and Twitter as viewers speculated about its origins. Missile test gone wrong? Horrific aircraft accident? Some viewers were audibly worried.

“Mom, are we OK?” one of Allori’s children asks in a video she posted to Twitter.

In fact, it was probably a second-stage rocket from a SpaceX Falcon 9 harmlessly burning up as it hurtled back into the atmosphere. The rocket was meant to decelerate and flame out quietly over the sea south of Australia, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, but that procedure apparently failed.

Local authorities said they didn’t expect any debris to rain down to the surface.

“While we await further confirmation on the details, here’s the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the National Weather Service Seattle said on Twitter.

The service added, “There are NO expected impacts on the ground in our region at this time.”

SpaceX and NASA did not immediately return messages from The Washington Post early on Friday.

While Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets are best known for the ability to safely re-land a first-stage booster after launching into space — a once-daunting feat that has now become routine — its later-stage rockets are still designed to fall back to earth, burning up on the way, McDowell said.

This rocket was about 22 feet long and weighed about 3 tons, according to McDowell, and was part of a Falcon 9 that launched on March 4 to deliver a payload of satellites into orbit. After circling the globe at roughly 17,000 mph, it reentered the atmosphere about 40 miles above the earth’s surface — far above where airplanes venture, the astronomer added.

There’s a reason it looked slower than a meteor, the NWS Seattle noted: space rocks often hurtle into the atmosphere at 45,000 mph, more than twice the speed of the rocket.

The result around the Pacific Northwest was startling — a dazzling, splintering phantom crawling across the night sky.