The county data exposes the missing information about who is being protected. Many states are not collecting or sharing basic facts about who is being vaccinated so their information was not released. Data from other states is too spotty to include in the Washington Post analysis.

You can find the vaccination rate in your county and neighboring counties if you use the search box below.

For the states with usable information, 45 percent of people age 65 and older, 18.2 percent of all adults 18 or older, and 14.3 percent of the entire population are fully vaccinated. The map shows many regions far below the level, however, such as southern Missouri, New York’s Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, and the coastal region of South Carolina.

The records don’t indicate large differences between urban and rural areas. Major cities, suburbs, smaller cities and rural areas have roughly the same rates for all adults and for adults 65 and older.

Vaccination rates for predominantly Black areas are lower than for Native American, White and Asian American counties.

The largely Black counties trail by an even wider margin in vaccinating people age 65 and up. Hispanic counties have a smaller share of vaccination for all adults than White, Asian American and Native American areas, but do not have lower vaccination rates for people age 65 and up.

Counties where Trump won at least 80 percent of the vote in the 2020 presidential election show a notable drop in vaccination rates.

The vaccination rate is level across counties won by President Biden in 2020 and counties that were relatively evenly split between Trump and Biden. This pattern holds true for vaccination rates of all adults and for people age 65 and up. The decline with a Trump vote contrasts the consistent vaccination overall between urban and rural areas.

Methodology

The CDC did not release any information for Texas, Hawaii, New Mexico or California’s smallest counties.

The Post is showing only states where data was reported for at least 85 percent of the people vaccinated. For this reason, Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia were excluded from the analysis conducted for this article, including the racial makeup of counties, the urban-rural classification or the presidential vote.

Other than Massachusetts (88 percent), every other state included information on more than 90 percent of the recipients. Most states had information on at least 95 percent of the people vaccinated. The Post did not adjust the vaccination rates to account for the incomplete information, so the county vaccination rates in some states is slightly low due to missing data.

The CDC released information only for people who have complete vaccination protection, meaning two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. No information was published about people who have partial vaccination with just one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

For comparisons of areas by racial makeup, The Post classified each county by the majority or plurality racial group according to 2019 Census population estimates. Comparisons were calculated with population-weighted averages and differences reported were statistically significant at the 95 percent confidence level. White, Black, Asian American and Native American racial groups are for non-Hispanic people. They are distinct from the Hispanic group.

The comparison of rural and urban areas and counties by share of Biden-Trump vote also used population weighted averages. The analysis by presidential voting omits Alaska because results there are summarized in election districts that are different from counties.