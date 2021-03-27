MISSION, Tex. — The question startled Hidalgo County Deputy Constable Roque Vela as he took a quick census of the group of roughly 30 migrants he encountered recently on a dusty road along the Rio Grande in South Texas.

“Do you think they are going to be able to help us?” a Honduran mother asked in Spanish, clutching her emerald-eyed toddler and a backpack full of papers she hopes explain her need for asylum in the United States.

“That’s not a question I can answer,” responded the veteran deputy, who rarely says more than a few words to the hundreds of families, teenagers and children he finds each week in “Rincon del Diablo,” or Devil’s Corner, a heavily wooded span of federal land along the river that’s full of thorny brush and a maze of foot paths so confusing that migrants routinely get lost. He escorts those he finds to the base underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge for processing by U.S. Border Patrol agents, who will answer the woman’s uncertainty in one way or another.

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration used a temporary public health order to turn away nearly all migrants who arrived seeking asylum. In recent months, following pressure from court challenges and a change in administrations, many more children and families who have made the dangerous journey to the border have been allowed to stay — though the criteria can be cruelly unclear to many migrants.

The Biden administration has kept President Donald Trump’s order in place, and most adults are still sent away without the chance to plead for asylum. Central American teenagers and children traveling without their parents are now allowed to stay, which has led some parents to send their children across the border alone.

The fate of migrant families is less clear. The administration has emphasized that it continues to expel families, but the latest government data shows the vast majority are now allowed to stay. As migrants gather stories of who has made it across and who has been turned away, the reasoning can seem random.

Against so much uncertainty, why do they come?

Hidalgo County Deputy Constable Roque Vela, left, speaks to a group of migrants from Honduras who had just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico in Mission, Tex., on March 24. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Many of the migrants Vela finds in Rincon del Diablo say they are motivated by a complicated and varied set of personal and practical reasons that intersect where survival meets opportunity. The journey to the border can be life-threatening — authorities say a 9-year-old migrant girl drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande earlier this month — but so, too, is staying where they are. A smuggler is both exploiter and allied facilitator. Many migrants are both potent in their determination — one Guatemalan mother said she had been expelled five times in the past year with her 10-year-old daughter — but powerless against a U.S. immigration system that was not designed to efficiently handle or respond to their particular needs.

And despite all they’ve heard — about family separations during the Trump administration, and pleas from the Biden administration not to come — three dozen migrants recently interviewed at the border say the decision to migrate is influenced but does not hinge on a particular president or message. Violence, impunity, hunger, climate change, persecution, the economic fallout of the pandemic and reuniting with family are more powerful motivators. They still believe the United States is where they will be safe and can prosper if given the chance. And for many, they see no other option.

[Migrants are not overrunning U.S. border towns, despite the political rhetoric]

“There is no justice for women in my country,” said a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl who said she fled after being sexually abused by criminal gangs. Her family paid smugglers $3,000 to cross the border with a large group of teenagers traveling without their parents. “I cannot go back. I do not want to go back to my country.”

Vela’s duties have evolved in the past decade from tracking single Mexican and Central American men seeking economic opportunity, along with cartel members running drugs, to waiting by the riverside for rafts packed with migrant families to land and watching the ponytails of little girls bounce with each step of their long walk toward Border Patrol stations. Each successive administration’s efforts to manage the flow leaves border officers like Vela in the same place.

Vela gets the age and nationality of the migrants and points them in the direction of a Border Patrol facility under a nearby bridge. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Vela steers clear of politics. It’s not his job. But he can’t escape the emotion that comes each time there’s a sudden influx in migrants — first in 2014, then in 2019, and now this spring.

He still remembers the shock he felt in 2014 when he found a child who had no arms traveling by herself. Night after night in 2019, shadows emerged from the tall grass and grew into long silhouettes as migrants walked toward the headlights of his truck begging for water. The latest generation of migrants tell Vela they want the same things his Mexican grandparents found when they settled in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas decades ago.

“Here we go again,” Vela said as he spotted a group of spooked mothers with small children ducking into the brush during a patrol last week. He grabbed his loudspeaker attached to his truck.

“No corres! Estamos aqui para ayudar.”

Don’t run. We are here to help.

The mothers burst into tears of relief mixed with uncertainty. Weeks earlier, they tried to cross the border south of Tucson and were turned away. They had heard from other migrants and smugglers that their chances were better about 1,000 miles east in Reynosa, Mexico — across the river from Mission, Tex. They took buses and walked and found themselves here before the constable in Rincon del Diablo.

Evelín Mendoza, 37, was traveling with her three children to their father who has begun an asylum process in the United States, she said. As she told her story, Mendoza’s 3-year-old son tried to console her, kissing her eyes to stop the tears from falling. The Salvadoran mother paid $4,000 to smugglers to cross her family of four and doesn’t have money to do it again.

Guatemalan migrant Briseida Lucero, 21, who was traveling with her 5-year-old, unfolded a piece of glossy paper from her breast for Vela, revealing the ghastly image of a man she said is her husband, lifelessly prone on the ground with blood splattered around his head. She had been hiding from gangs with her mother, moving from place to place, until the older woman died earlier this year.

“It’s been a month of suffering,” said Yesmin Paredes, 21, who traveled with her 4-year-old son and is seeking asylum. She began planning her trip after her husband was killed two years ago in southeastern Guatemala. She hesitated leaving her mother but the increasing threats pushed her to trek northward, hitching rides with anyone who would help her. The only things Paredes had held on to was her identification papers, her husband’s death certificate and hope she will be the exception.

“You hear that the United States isn’t giving asylum, but I am trusting in God and his will to be done,” she said through tears. “I have faith.”

As Vela prepared to start walking the group the few miles to the Border Patrol processing area, he heard voices behind him. Another group of river crossers had just reached U.S. soil. Among them was 29-year-old Alberto, who said he fled Honduras after a legal fight for his inheritance led to his uncovering evidence of criminal activity in the government. He provided text messages of the threats made against him and voice memos from relatives warning Alberto that the people trying to kill him were offering a reward for any information on his whereabouts.

“It’s Russian roulette,” said Alberto, who declined to provide his full name out of fear for his life. Most of his family thinks he is in the hospital with covid-19. “You either die trying to get here or die without trying.”

Alberto later said that within five hours of surrendering to Vela and Border Patrol, he was released back into Mexico without the chance to share his story with authorities or plead for asylum. The next day, he tried again at a U.S. port of entry but was again turned away.

Over two evenings of patrol last week, Vela and fellow deputies encountered more than 400 migrants in a relatively small geographic area between the border cities of Mission and Hidalgo, Tex. The rocky roads that wind along the river’s edge are littered with items of clothing, plastic drink bottles and remnants of a child’s pink book bag full of unused diapers. The appearance of new artifacts indicates another recent river disembarkation and it does not take long before the next group appears around a bend.

Over the past three months, a handful of migrants quickly swelled to scores, including dozens of children in the past few days. Most were teenagers but Vela took special note of the younger ones, including an 8-year-old Guatemalan girl whose father in Philadelphia sent for her and two Honduran boys, ages 9 and 10.

Migrants from Central America, having just crossed the Rio Grande aboard rafts, wait on the side of a dirt road for the Border Patrol in Mission, Tex., on March 24. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Vela waves to a group of migrants in Mission, Tex., who had just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico on March 24. Immigrants from Central America walk down a Mission, Tex., road after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico aboard rafts on March 24. Immigrants from Honduras arrive on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing the river aboard a raft from Mexico on March 24. Vela, left, speaks to a group of migrants from Guatemala in Mission, Tex., on March 24. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

TOP LEFT: Vela waves to a group of migrants in Mission, Tex., who had just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico on March 24. TOP RIGHT: Immigrants from Central America walk down a Mission, Tex., road after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico aboard rafts on March 24. BOTTOM LEFT: Immigrants from Honduras arrive on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing the river aboard a raft from Mexico on March 24. BOTTOM RIGHT: Vela, left, speaks to a group of migrants from Guatemala in Mission, Tex., on March 24. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The 8-year-old girl, dressed in a red hooded coat, was traveling with Antolino Martinez and his 11-year-old son, who fled the violence of Honduras and were trying to enter the United States for a second time.

“We found her two days ago walking by herself in Mexico,” said Martinez, 42, who carried the girl’s satchel until they reached the Border Patrol station.

Criminal gangs forced Martinez’s sixth-grader to stop attending school in Honduras, and he said he has struggled to work or operate a business with the same organizations demanding payments from him. But he won’t dare send his son alone. Not yet.

The father’s plea to anyone who will listen: “Give us a hand, please. We just need an opportunity. Things are too complicated in my country. All I want is to work, to move my family forward.”

[Migrant teens and children have challenged three administrations, but Biden faces rush with no precedent]

Several of the migrant families interviewed said they had heard before reaching the border that parents with small children were being released more frequently into the United States than those with kids older than 7. Some of those families have been sending their older children alone because they have been barred from entering as a family.

Maria Guadalupe Del Cid and her 9-year-old daughter were on their third attempt to enter the United States to reach their family in North Carolina. She ran out of money after the first two crossings and begged smugglers last week to let her and her daughter board a raft. She said they hadn’t eaten for several days. The next morning they were yet again back in Mexico.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” a despondent Del Cid later said over the phone. “What can I do?”

One 15-year-old Honduran girl said she never intended to cross the border alone.

As she and her mother arrived penniless near the international bridge in Mexico last week, she said they were attacked by men they believe were cartel members. The girl’s mother distracted their assailants and ordered her daughter to run. She sprinted toward the river and boarded a raft to the other side. The teen said she spent a day wandering in the woods, sleeping on the ground and praying for help. On Wednesday, she joined a group of travelers that had then come upon the constable’s vehicle.

“She told me not to look back,” the teenager said through sobs recalling her last moments with her mother. “I thought she was behind me. But when I did look back, she was gone. I don’t know what happened to her.”

The girl, who turned 15 during her month-long trip north from Honduras, left after flooding from two hurricanes caused the back wall of her house in Colón to collapse. She, her mother and younger brothers had been living with relatives, but the arrangement was unsustainable because of a lack of work and money for food. In her front shirt pocket, the teenager carried the addresses of relatives in the United States, hoping for a reunion with them and a chance to take care of her siblings financially.

The Biden administration has struggled in recent weeks to find shelter space for thousands of teenagers and children who arrive alone and surrender to border authorities. Their first stop is often a rudimentary Border Patrol station or facility, where thousands of minors have stayed for days longer than legally allowed. Then they’re transferred to a federal shelter as they wait to be placed with a vetted sponsor, often a parent or relative already living in the United States. This process can take weeks, especially amid a backlog.

[Hundreds of minors are crossing the border each day without their parents. Who are they?]

It is hard for the deputies to understand what compels a parent to allow a child to migrate solo.

“I just don’t get it,” Vela said to his co-worker, Deputy Constable Ray Reyna. “I feel bad for them, but we can’t have everyone come.”

“My son’s 9, and I won’t let him outside in the front yard by himself,” Reyna added.

The stories they hear from the children they meet no longer surprise the deputies.

“I just followed the people,” the 9-year-old Honduran boy said, explaining how he knew which direction to walk. About 10 days before he reached the border, he said he was absorbed into a group of about 40. The boy asked a reporter if he could use her phone to call his family to let him know he had arrived.

He flipped the hem of his white undershirt revealing worn digits written in permanent marker. Then he pulled the underside of the shirt further up to show where his father had written the address and phone number for his uncle in Tennessee.

In a later interview, the boy’s uncle, Ronaldo Valle, said the 9-year-old traveled with his father from Honduras but they were turned back the first time they tried to enter Texas. So the father sent his son across alone, carrying their family’s hopes that he would be able to stay and go to school in the United States.

“It’s impossible to live in Honduras anymore,” said Valle, who left his homeland a year ago. “With the government corruption, the hurricanes and the gangs, what is there left to do there but suffer? Imagine, having so many dreams but not having any way to pursue them. They die.”

Vela never finds out what happens to the migrants he meets after delivering them to busy Border Patrol agents. Do the children ever find their families? Do mothers get the chance to explain why they came? How many times must the hopes of a father be frustrated for him to give up? There are too many stories and faces to keep track of so he keeps it simple.

In a pocket pad, he notes just the basics: age, country of origin and sex. That is what he logs in his reports, year after year.