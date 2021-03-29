The Alaska Department of Public Safety said rescuers had recovered the bodies of Kellner and four others: Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado, Benjamin Larochaix, 50, of the Czech Republic, Sean McManamy, 38, of Girdwood, Ala., and Zachary Russell, 33, of Anchorage, who was piloting the chopper.
A sixth person, who has not been named as of late Sunday night local time, was in serious but stable condition and being treated at a hospital in the Anchorage area. A rescue team found no other survivors.
Authorities said that the rescue team was sent to recover the Airbus AS350 B3 helicopter around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday night near Knik Glacier, about 60 miles northwest of Anchorage.
Russell was employed by Soloy Helicopters, a spokesperson from the company confirmed to The Washington Post. Officials said the Wasilla-based outfit owned the helicopter.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.