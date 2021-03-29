Chauvin’s lawyer appears outnumbered. But colleagues say his low-key style is easy to underestimate.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) has assembled a deep bench to help make the state’s case, including a former federal prosecutor and a prominent Supreme Court advocate. There are a total of 14 lawyers working for the prosecution.
On the other side is a little-known criminal defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, with a legal assistant.
But former colleagues and friends say Nelson’s understated approach is easy to underestimate. He is also leaning on attorneys for the three other former police officers charged in Floyd’s death, all of whom have a shared interest in seeing Chauvin acquitted because it makes proceedings against their clients less likely to move forward.
The jurors who will decide Derek Chauvin’s fate
A White executive who has discussed privilege with her Black co-worker. A Black immigrant who watched a video of George Floyd’s death, then told his wife, “It could have been me.” A multiracial woman who sees police officers as humans who sometimes “make mistakes.”
These are some of the dozen jurors who will decide whether former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin broke the law when he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while the Black man gasped, “I can’t breathe.”
Two weeks of jury selection in Chauvin’s murder trial recently whittled a pool of more than 300 potential jurors down to 12 with three alternates, one of whom is expected to be released Monday. There is one Black woman, two multiracial women, three White men, three Black men and six White women. Seven are under 40 years old.