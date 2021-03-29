Officials in tropical Queensland state, in Australia’s northeast, have imposed a snap three-day lockdown in the state capital, Brisbane, after the city recorded four new community cases.

The new virus cluster, which has grown in recent days to seven cases, prompted other states to close their borders. Western Australia barred travelers from the entire Queensland state. Victoria declared Brisbane a “red zone,” restricting travel to returning residents who officials said must self-isolate for 14 days. New South Wales ordered anyone who had visited Queensland since March 20 to stay at home for the duration of the lockdown.

The willingness of officials to impose rapid restrictions in response to small outbreaks has helped Australia suppress the coronavirus. But the lockdown delivered a fresh blow to businesses, on the day that generous government payments to encourage firms to retain staff amid the pandemic ended. More than a million workers were receiving the federal wage subsidy, and economists predict as many as 250,000 jobs will be lost.