Much of the administration’s dysfunction played out in the open, but the insider accounts provided additional confirmation of the chaos and underscored the devastating effects the political polarization had on public health measures. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under Trump, said in an interview for the documentary that most coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been prevented if the administration had acted earlier and more decisively.
She also said that she received a “very uncomfortable” and “very difficult” phone call from Trump after she spoke publicly about the spread of the virus over the summer.
Australia’s Queensland goes into lockdown as new virus cluster grows, other states shut borders
Officials in tropical Queensland state, in Australia’s northeast, have imposed a snap three-day lockdown in the state capital, Brisbane, after the city recorded four new community cases.
The new virus cluster, which has grown in recent days to seven cases, prompted other states to close their borders. Western Australia barred travelers from the entire Queensland state. Victoria declared Brisbane a “red zone,” restricting travel to returning residents who officials said must self-isolate for 14 days. New South Wales ordered anyone who had visited Queensland since March 20 to stay at home for the duration of the lockdown.
The willingness of officials to impose rapid restrictions in response to small outbreaks has helped Australia suppress the coronavirus. But the lockdown delivered a fresh blow to businesses, on the day that generous government payments to encourage firms to retain staff amid the pandemic ended. More than a million workers were receiving the federal wage subsidy, and economists predict as many as 250,000 jobs will be lost.
It also came the same day that New South Wales, the most populous state, relaxed almost all of its coronavirus restrictions, allowing singing in churches and dancing in clubs for the first time in 12 months. Masks are no longer mandatory on public transport in the state, attendance at weddings and funerals is unrestricted, and people can have up to 100 guests in their homes. The state has recorded just two local cases in as many months.
There will soon be ‘vaccine passports’ but developing them won’t be easy
The Biden administration and private companies are working to develop a standard way of handling credentials — often referred to as “vaccine passports” — that would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as businesses try to reopen.
The effort has gained momentum amid President Biden’s pledge that the nation will start to regain normalcy this summer and with a growing number of companies — from cruise lines to sports teams — saying they will require proof of vaccination before opening their doors again.
The administration’s initiative has been driven largely by arms of the Department of Health and Human Services, including an office devoted to health information technology, said five officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the effort.
Could this pandemic end with a Roaring 20s style parties and excess?
This has been a year of extreme social deprivation. But the pandemic — like all pandemics before it — eventually will end. Then what? Will we easily transition from isolation back into the real world? For most of us, the answer probably is yes, although it may take time to adapt, according to social scientists who study human behavior.
Nevertheless, scientists predict that after many more Americans are vaccinated, society might resemble what followed in the aftermath of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a decade known as the Roaring Twenties, an age striking in its excesses.
“It was the biggest street party of all time,” says Robin Dunbar, emeritus fellow, Magdalen College, and professor of evolutionary psychology at the University of Oxford. “I’m sure it will happen again. Who knows what form it will take, but it will surely result in a resurgence of social events, including concert-type gigs, but also just more meeting up in the pub.”
Most U.S. covid could have been ‘mitigated’ after the first 100,000, says Birx
Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under President Donald Trump, said most coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been prevented if the Trump administration had acted earlier and more decisively.
Birx made her comments in the CNN documentary “Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out,” a clip from which the network released Saturday. The full documentary will air 9 p.m. Sunday.
In it, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta asked Birx how much of a difference she thinks it would have made had the United States “mitigated earlier, … paused earlier and actually done it,” referring to extending shutdowns, urging people to wear masks and implementing other steps to slow the spread of the virus.