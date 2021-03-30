Michigan led the nation in new cases with a 57 percent rise over the past week. The state, which relaxed covid-related restrictions earlier this month, also reported the largest increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, which grew by more than 47 percent.
Trump responds to Birx and Fauci’s critical CNN interviews with a caustic and mocking statement
Former president Donald Trump issued a caustic statement Monday evening in response to recent criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic from his top public health advisers.
Trump pointed to Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus coordinator, who both appeared alongside other administration officials in a highly publicized CNN special Sunday night.
He accused Fauci of trying to “take credit” for the record pace of U.S. vaccine development, Birx of being “a very negative voice” and both of “trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations.”
During Trump’s tenure, Fauci was the rare counselor to publicly contradict the then-president. He has continued speaking out and recently lamented the “lost opportunity” when Trump chose to get vaccinated in private rather than in public. In the CNN special, Fauci said the decision “to go all out and develop a vaccine” was the best he has ever made as NIAID chief. He also said that seeing Trump’s tweets calling for the “liberation” of states under shutdown orders was “like a punch to the chest” because it undercut the government’s response.
Birx told CNN that most U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if the Trump administration had acted earlier and more decisively.
“That’s what bothers me every day,” she said.
In his statement, Trump said that Fauci and Birx “moved far too slowly” and that their policy ideas would have led to further economic distress. The former president also included familiar — and personal — insults, mocking Fauci’s ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game last year and insulting Birx’s hearing.
Biden urges Americans not to let their guard down as signs of covid surge proliferate
President Biden and top health officials on Monday urged an impatient public to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, as daily case counts continued to rise, younger people replaced seniors in some U.S. hospitals, and the United States moved beyond the milestone of 30 million cases since the outbreak began.
Even as the nation’s immunization program continued to pick up speed and new research showed coronavirus vaccines are highly effective in real-world conditions, Biden said states should suspend reopening plans and governors who had rescinded mask mandatesshould reinstate them.
“Please, this is not politics,” Biden said. “Reinstate the mandate if you let it down, and businesses should require masks as well. A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths.”