Michigan led the nation in new cases with a 57 percent rise over the past week. The state, which relaxed covid-related restrictions earlier this month, also reported the largest increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, which grew by more than 47 percent.
Second gentleman reiterates plea to stay vigilant against the virus
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday reiterated Biden’s message that Americans shouldn’t let their guards down on social distancing measures, even as vaccinations increase, as he visited a community health center in Silver Spring, Md.
Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris, touted the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it has raised “hope” about moving past the virus.
“There is hope, but as the president said yesterday: We cannot let our guard down,” Emhoff said. “Wear your mask, social distance and get the vaccine when it’s your turn, and we can get through this.”
Biden made a similar plea on Monday, noting that case counts are rising and warning that “a failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths.”
Emhoff was joined Tuesday in his visit to Mary’s Center by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The center is among those that have benefited from a $6 billion initiative to expand access to vaccines in underserved communities.
145,000 hearts to be painted on a London wall — one for each life lost to covid
LONDON — Opposite Britain’s Parliament, bereaved families of those lost to the coronavirus pandemic and hundreds of volunteers are hand-painting individual hearts on a half-mile-long wall that runs along the River Thames.
Each heart symbolizes a life lost to the virus — with at least 145,000 hearts to feature on the memorial by the time it is completed.
The National Covid Memorial Wall, coordinated by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said Monday that “each heart represents someone who was loved. Someone who was lost too soon to Covid-19,” adding that it would take, on average, 10 minutes for visitors to walk the length of the 6-foot-high wall.
Berlin restricts AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 60 after nine deaths in Germany
The city of Berlin will not use AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for people younger than 60 because of ongoing concerns that the inoculation could trigger rare but serious blood clots.
The decision was announced Tuesday by Berlin’s senate, which cited expected recommendations from the country’s medical regulator. The city of Munich said it would also pause administering the vaccine to younger people as a precautionary measure “until the question of possible vaccination complications has been clarified.”
German media, including NTV channel, had reported that Berlin’s prohibition would cover only women younger than 60. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn are scheduled to speak to reporters Tuesday evening after deliberations on potential nationwide restrictions.
European regulator says AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ but link to rare blood clots cannot be ruled out
Germany was among several European countries that paused the use of AstraZeneca last month, pending a review by the European regulator, after recording seven cases of a rare kind of brain clot following the administration of 1.6 million AstraZeneca jabs.
The country began using the vaccine again after the European Medicines Agency deemed it “safe and effective,” although the agency is still investigating whether the immunization is triggering the clots, notably among younger women.
Germany’s regulator said that, as of Sunday, it had recorded 31 cases of rare blood clots among 2.7 million vaccinated people. Nine cases were fatal, the regulator said. All but two cases were in women between ages 20 and 63.
At a food giveaway in a suburban parking lot, a portrait of unyielding need
The flier announcing a monthly food giveaway in a leafy Northern Virginia parking lot said the 10 a.m. event would be first-come, first-served.
So, by 8:30 a.m. that Saturday, a line of cars had already formed — engines idling while drivers in masks eyed the groceries being set up that would get their families through at least another week.
“Let ’em through!” someone shouted just before 10 as more vehicles arrived at the lot in Reston.
And, with that, another gear turned in the nation’s straining apparatus to feed the hungry more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
At least 42 million people in the United States — a third of them children — now fall into the category of being “food insecure,” a 55 percent increase since the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic began, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
New information on how New York health officials had to prioritize coronavirus testing of those connected to Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s relatives and other well-connected New Yorkers were among those given preferential treatment at state coronavirus testing centers. State troopers were on standby to rush their samples to a lab to be expedited. And those with priority status got results within hours or a day compared to a wait of up to a week that other New Yorkers faced at the time.
Seven individuals with firsthand knowledge of testing practices said that some people with access to power were able to largely bypass the overburdened resources available to the general public when the pandemic first gripped New York last year.
State officials strongly disputed that people were given special treatment because of ties to Cuomo (D). They said priority testing was available to many New York residents involved in the state’s pandemic response, as well as members of the general public, such as those who were at high risk.
Turkey reimposes coronavirus restrictions just weeks after reopening
Turkey’s government is reimposing coronavirus restrictions across much of the country due to a near-nationwide spike in new infections just weeks after restaurants, cafes and other spaces reopened to the public.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the curbs Monday after Turkey reported more than 32,000 new coronavirus cases — the highest daily case count since a winter surge of infections in early December.
Deaths and hospitalizations have also been on the rise as a more contagious variant first identified in Britain has taken root and spread across the country.
Some 80 percent of Turkey’s 82 million people now live in areas defined as “very high risk” based on infection and vaccination rates and will be placed under weekend curfews until cases are down.
Restaurants and cafes nationwide will now operate at 50 percent capacity and will only offer takeaway service starting in April for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Larger communal meals over the holiday will also be banned, Erdogan said.
Turkish authorities started a vaccine rollout in January using the Chinese-made CoronaVac shot and say that about 15 million people have received one or more doses.
The government came under fire last year for only announcing the daily number of symptomatic cases and opposition figures and rights groups have accused officials of covering up the extent of the outbreak in Turkey.
In total, Turkey has reported more than 3.2 million coronavirus cases and over 31,000 deaths.
During the pandemic, her chickens were a source of emotional support, then came the predators
Ann Morrill checked the time. Somewhere between Iowa and Morrill’s home in Cockeysville, Md., was a box containing the 16 live chicks she ordered. The young chickens were going to be the inaugural members of Morrill’s backyard flock — that is, if they survived the trip.
The agonizing wait was only the beginning of Morrill’s foray into chicken rearing. Over the year, she would experience the joys and perils of raising a flock at home. Although the birds became a source of emotional support and respite from pandemic stressors, protecting them from dangers such as predators has at times felt like an impossible task.
Like many Americans, Morrill, an endocrinologist and internal medicine doctor in Baltimore County, began looking into raising chickens in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Her sister keeps a backyard flock and Morrill “always thought that was kind of cool.”
Maryland pitches ‘ground game’ to get vaccines directly to seniors
With vaccine supplies increasing and eligibility expanding this week, Maryland health officials fear that the coronavirus vaccination effort is moving forward with too few seniors having sought the shot.
Nearly 70 percent of the state’s residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose since they became eligible in late January, but the vaccination rate among that population has plummeted in recent weeks, officials said.
“It’s hard to look at this and think that’s going to reverse course without some sort of intervention,” Michael Powell, a legislative analyst, told a panel of state lawmakers Monday evening. The daily vaccination rate of people ages 70 to 80, for example, has dropped by about two-thirds, according to Powell’s analysis.
World leaders call for global pandemic treaty to ‘protect future generations’
Two dozen leaders joined the World Health Organization on Tuesday to call for a global pandemic treaty that would prepare future generations for a health emergency similar to covid-19.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing that the treaty, whose ratification would depend on member states, could be presented as early as the organization’s annual ministerial assembly in May.
The leaders backing the proposal — including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel — penned a joint op-ed published by several British and European newspapers Tuesday.
In it, they called the coronavirus pandemic “the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s” and said that nations should come together like they did in the post-World War II period, this time to “build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations.”
“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone,” they wrote.
The signatories also included leaders from countries such as Chile, South Korea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tunisia and Ukraine. Notably absent from the proposal were the leaders of China, Russia and the United States.
Tedros said discussions with the United States and China regarding the treaty were “positive.”
“Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion,” the op-ed said. “The covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everybody is safe.”
Among the treaty’s main goals, according to the letter, would be to enhance alert systems, data sharing and the global production of vaccines, medicines and personal protective equipment.
The article was published, however, as Britain and the European Union continued to spar over coronavirus vaccine shortages and British officials vowed to vaccinate the adult population there before exporting any doses abroad.
Earlier this month, wealthier nations blocked a proposal by developing countries at the World Trade Organization to temporarily lift patent rights to expand vaccine production globally.
In Virginia, evictions persist despite CDC moratorium extension
With only days left before a deadline that would affect millions of Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced an extension of the nationwide eviction moratorium, a Trump-era protection that has remained a key policy safeguard for President Biden.
But the moratorium’s extension comes as the policy faces a growing number of challenges from landlords. Tenant advocates also question the policy’s effectiveness, particularly in states like Virginia, where evictions continue due to loopholes and misinformation.
“I think a lot of tenants say, ‘Oh there’s a moratorium, that means they can’t evict me right now,’ but the reality is far more complicated,” said Palmer Heenan, an attorney with the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. “Almost 11,700 actual eviction judgments were made across Virginia just between September 2020 and December 2020. That goes to show you the efficacy of this.”
Syrian president and first lady announce their recovery from covid-19
BEIRUT — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and first lady Asma have recovered from covid-19, the presidency’s office announced Tuesday.
“After the end of the quarantine period, the abating of covid-19 symptoms and after negative PCR tests, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asmaa al-Assad return to their work normally today,” according to a statement.
The pair announced they had contracted the virus on March 8, less than two weeks after the war-torn country received a vaccine from a “friendly country,” without identifying which vaccine or where it came from. Last week, Syria’s ambassador to Russia confirmed that the vaccine was Sputnik V, received from the Russians.
The office of the presidency previously emphasized that Assad was continuing his work during quarantine and announced several decrees passed by Assad during his illness.
Syria is suffering from a severe economic crisis that has been brought on by a decade of war, dividing up the country and making it a playground for international powers. Assad’s main backers — Russia, Iran and China — all suffered the brunt of the coronavirus and did not offer the country the support it needed to weather the pandemic.
A severe lack of testing has left the reported numbers of cases low, but firsthand accounts suggest covid-19 is rampant.
Analysis: Holding China accountable for coronavirus is just the tip of the diplomatic iceberg
The United States is suffering a serious diplomatic headache in dealing with China.
Amid short-term questions about how to handle the pandemic and whether the Chinese government is being transparent about what happened in the early days of the virus’s spread, President Biden and his administration are in the early stages of confronting a much bigger problem: what to do about a world power that is a threat to American dominance, not just in the abstract way it has been for several decades, but immediately.
The pandemic is just the most visible of those areas of tension today: Trade wars, human rights violations, accusations of hacking and digital property theft, and posturing by the Chinese military all pose separate and difficult diplomatic tests. In a way, China is the one issue on which Democrats and Republicans largely agree. There’s an emerging recognition that there needs to be considerably more pressure put on China by the United States and its allies.
U.S. braces for fourth wave of infections as cases rise again
New coronavirus cases in the United States continued to rise in the past week, jumping by as much as 12 percent nationwide as senior officials implored Americans to stick to public health measures to help reverse the trend.
The seven-day average of new cases topped 63,000 for the first time in nearly a month, according to data compiled by The Washington Post, while states such as Michigan, Vermont and North Dakota reported substantial spikes in new infections.
The nation appeared poised for a fourth wave of illness even as vaccine eligibility is expanding in many states. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky gave an emotional warning during a White House news briefing Monday, describing a feeling of “impending doom.”
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” she said. “But right now, I’m scared.”
Michigan led the nation in new cases with a 57 percent rise over the past week, an increase attributed to the state’s recent relaxation of restrictions and the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus. The state also reported the nation’s largest increase in new coronavirus hospitalizations, which grew by more than 47 percent.
Also reporting significant surges in hospitalizations over the past week were Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts and Illinois. Some hospitals reported admitting younger people with more severe cases.
President Biden said Monday that states should halt plans to reopen and reinstate mask mandates to help curb the virus’s spread.
“Please, this is not politics,” he said. “A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths.”
Slovakia’s Igor Matovic is the first world leader to step down over covid controversy
In late February, a Slovakian military jet secretly took off for Moscow in the dead of night. When it returned to the eastern city of Kosice the next day, Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic was there to meet it on the tarmac, announcing that the plane held the first shipment of an expected 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.
Top government officials were stunned. Many said they had been given no advance warning that Matovic planned to buy the vaccine, which has not been cleared by European Union regulators.
Rather than being hailed as a hero, Matovic soon faced mounting pressure to resign amid a mass exodus of top government officials. Once considered a pandemic success story, Slovakia now has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the Western world, and its fragile governing coalition has grown increasingly splintered over the past year.