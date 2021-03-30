Former president Donald Trump issued a caustic statement Monday evening in response to recent criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic from his top public health advisers.

Trump pointed to Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus coordinator, who both appeared, alongside other administration officials, in a highly publicized CNN special Sunday night.

He accused Fauci of trying to “take credit” for the record pace of U.S. vaccine development, Birx of being “a very negative voice” and both of “trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations.”

During Trump’s tenure, Fauci was the rare counselor to publicly contradict the then-president. He has continued speaking out and recently lamented the “lost opportunity” when Trump chose to get vaccinated in private rather than in public. In the CNN special, Fauci said the decision “to go all out and develop a vaccine” was the best he has ever made as NIAID chief. He also said that seeing Trump’s tweets seeking to “liberate” states under shutdown orders was “like a punch to the chest” because it undercut the government’s response.

Birx told CNN that most U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if the Trump administration had acted earlier and more decisively.

“That’s what bothers me every day,” she said.