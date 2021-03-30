Floyd’s cause of death is expected to be a key point of contention during the trial
Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, disputed the prosecution claim that Chauvin was to blame for Floyd’s death, saying the autopsy presented “no telltale signs” of asphyxiation from the officer’s knee. He said he will present evidence that Floyd died of a combination of drug intoxication, heart disease and high blood pressure and that adrenaline rushing through his body from this struggle with police “acted to further compromise an already compromised heart.”
In his autopsy, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker, who is expected to be a key witness in the case, noted the drugs in Floyd’s system, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. But Baker, who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, listed the cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”
However, Nelson pointed to Baker’s interviews with prosecutors and the FBI — in which he called attention to the high level of drugs in Floyd’s system. He told the jury prosecutors were “not satisfied with Dr. Baker’s work” so they have consulted with “numerous physicians to contradict Dr. Baker’s findings.”
Witness recalls Floyd’s final moments and telling Chauvin he was doing a 'blood choke’
Donald Williams, 33, took the stand Monday afternoon and gave a detailed account of the physical techniques Chauvin used on Floyd while pinning him to the ground and the dangers of such actions, drawing from his experience and training in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.
Williams, considered a relevant witness because of the vantage point he had standing in proximity to Floyd and officer Chauvin, described to the jury what unfolded before his eyes while he pleaded with Chauvin and officer Thao to check Floyd’s pulse and intervene while Floyd was still alive.
At one moment, Williams said he yelled at Chauvin that what he was doing was a “blood choke,” which he explained is a maneuver to disable an opponent by stopping air circulation from the head to the rest of the body.
“That was the only time he looked up and we looked at each other in the eyes,” Williams said.
As prosecutors played the video of the incident, Williams pointed at the techniques Chauvin used to tighten the choke and cut the flow of air even more, that eventually led Floyd to slowly “fade away,” he said.
“The more that his knee was on his neck … the more you see Floyd fade away, slowly fade away like a fish in the bag, and you see his eyes slowly go pale and roll to the back,” Williams said, recalling how Floyd gasped for air and begged for his life.