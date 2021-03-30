Donald Williams, 33, took the stand Monday afternoon and gave a detailed account of the physical techniques Chauvin used on Floyd while pinning him to the ground and the dangers of such actions, drawing from his experience and training in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.

Williams, considered a relevant witness because of the vantage point he had standing in proximity to Floyd and officer Chauvin, described to the jury what unfolded before his eyes while he pleaded with Chauvin and officer Thao to check Floyd’s pulse and intervene while Floyd was still alive.

At one moment, Williams said he yelled at Chauvin that what he was doing was a “blood choke,” which he explained is a maneuver to disable an opponent by stopping air circulation from the head to the rest of the body.

“That was the only time he looked up and we looked at each other in the eyes,” Williams said.

As prosecutors played the video of the incident, Williams pointed at the techniques Chauvin used to tighten the choke and cut the flow of air even more, that eventually led Floyd to slowly “fade away,” he said.