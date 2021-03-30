The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin said Tuesday that he would allow audio for the testimony of witnesses who were minors at the time of George Floyd’s death, but he prohibited video of their testimony.

Judge Peter Cahill said the younger witnesses would give their names in the courtroom but that the audio feed would be cut. After that, the audio feed of their testimony will be made public.

The judge also ruled that no video of their testimony would be allowed.

“This is more to give them comfort, testifying as witnesses and what is a very high-profile trial,” Cahill said. “And given their young age, I am going to grant it as far as these four witnesses, but no others.”

Cahill’s decision came after the prosecution made the request to shield two young witnesses who have been thrust into the national spotlight. Prosecutors have argued to the court that Chauvin should be given a harsher sentence because Floyd, 46, was killed in front of minors.