Tuesday’s testimony follows an emotional first day that included blunt witness recollections and video footage from Floyd’s arrest last year.
Defense says Williams grew so angry at police that he wanted to fight them
During cross-examination Tuesday, Chauvin’s defense team referred to the video in which Williams was infuriated with police to the point that he wanted to fight the officers detaining Floyd.
Williams said he had to stay in control and show “professionalism” during the scene on May 25, but defense attorney Eric Nelson presented evidence in which Williams allegedly said he wanted to assault the officers for what was unfolding in Minneapolis.
On the video, Nelson said Williams repeatedly called the officers “tough guy,” using expletives toward police. In response, Williams said he was frustrated by the “nonresponsive” effort from police.
“I was in a position where I had to be controlled,” Williams said in cross-examination.
Toward the end of the exchange, Williams, who told Nelson he would not be painted as angry, was seen winking at the defense attorney.
Opinion: The world saw George Floyd’s final minutes. Now it will see whether he gets justice.
With the beginning of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of killing George Floyd, remember that Chauvin is the man on trial, not Floyd. Remember that the only reason police approached Floyd in the first place was that they suspected him of a minor, nonviolent offense. Remember Floyd’s desperate pleas that he couldn’t breathe, that “they’re going to kill me,” that he was dying.
Remember — as if anyone could forget — that the U.S. criminal justice system is on trial as well. And remember that, quite literally, the whole world is watching.
The killing of Floyd last May 25 was one of those rare events that divides history into “before” and “after.” The video of his final moments was hardly the first to capture shocking and unjustifiable treatment of an African American by the police. But it was the one that revolutionized American society’s thinking about race and justice. Millions of people across the nation and the globe poured into the streets. “Black Lives Matter” went from protest slogan to the official name of a plaza in Washington, D.C., spelled out in 50-foot lettering on pavement visible from the White House.
Witness Donald Williams says he could see Floyd ‘going through tremendous pain’
Witness Donald Williams, 33, who saw former officer Derek Chauvin place his knee on George Floyd’s neck, testified that he could see Floyd was “going through tremendous pain” moments before his death.
“You could see his eyes slowly, you know, rolling back up and in his head, and him having his mouth open, um, wide open,” Williams said of the fatal encounter. “You can see that he’s trying to, you know, gasp for air, you know, and trying to be able to breathe as he’s down there and trying to move his face, you know, side to side so he can, you know, I’m believing, I’m assuming, gasp for more air there.”
Williams said he felt like Floyd’s life was very much in danger before he died and that he was scared for his own safety.
Witness says he called 911 on the police because he did not have ‘human’ interaction with Chauvin
Donald Williams testified Tuesday that after George Floyd died in police custody, he called 911 to report Derek Chauvin and the officers because he felt they did not engage in a “human” interaction following the death of a Black man in the street.
“We didn’t have no connection,” Williams said. “I spoke to them, but not on a connection of a human being relationship.”
Williams said he did not know what else to do after he saw Floyd die, which is why he made the 911 call. In the May 25 call, which was played in the courtroom Tuesday, Williams described the officers at the time as “murderers.”
Williams wiped tears from his eyes upon hearing the 911 call Tuesday.
Judge allows witnesses who were minors at time of Floyd’s death to not be filmed during testimony
The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin said Tuesday that he would allow audio for the testimony of witnesses who were minors at the time of George Floyd’s death, but he prohibited video of their testimony.
Judge Peter Cahill said the younger witnesses would give their names in the courtroom but that the audio feed would be cut. After that, the audio feed of their testimony will be made public.
The judge also ruled that no video of their testimony would be allowed.
“This is more to give them comfort, testifying as witnesses and what is a very high-profile trial,” Cahill said. “And given their young age, I am going to grant it as far as these four witnesses, but no others.”
Cahill’s decision came after the prosecution made the request to shield two young witnesses who have been thrust into the national spotlight. Prosecutors have argued to the court that Chauvin should be given a harsher sentence because Floyd, 46, was killed in front of minors.
“These are children who did not choose to be a part of this case. These are individuals who were going about their day and happened to see a man die before their eyes,” a prosecuting attorney said. “And they didn’t choose to be part of this process. And they’re going to have to live with being a part of this process for the rest of their lives. So we want to make sure that we are adequately addressing their privacy concerns.”
Analysis: Justice by the numbers
The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, began, as so many criminal trials do, with tension between facts and feelings. In their opening statements, both the defense and the prosecution laid out an abundance of cold data and promised a dissection of it in the days ahead.
Empathy, too, was summoned — for those who witnessed Floyd’s death and for the man accused of causing it. But the stated sympathy for Floyd himself was meager. To the defense, Floyd’s memory is like dry kindling, ready to fuel another round of global protests demanding racial justice. For its purposes, Floyd was an unruly and sickly drug addict who was most likely felled by his own ill health.
The prosecution summed up Floyd’s life story with a few bullet points: He liked basketball and football. He moved from Houston to Minneapolis. The prosecution did not linger on Floyd’s humanity.
Witness Donald Williams to resume testimony Tuesday
Donald Williams is expected to wrap up his testimony Tuesday morning during the second day of witness statements in the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
After he concludes his questioning from the prosecution, the defense will then have a chance to cross-examine Williams, a 33-year-old mixed martial arts fighter.
Williams is considered a relevant witness due to the viewpoint he had of the fatal encounter between Floyd and Chauvin.
At one point, Williams said he yelled at Chauvin last May that what he was doing to Floyd was a “blood choke,” a tactic that hinders an opponent’s air circulation from the head to the rest of the body.
“The more that his knee was on his neck … the more you see Floyd fade away, slowly fade away like a fish in the bag, and you see his eyes slowly go pale and roll to the back,” Williams said Monday, recalling how Floyd gasped for air and begged for his life.
The trial reconvenes this morning.
Opinion: No jury should accept that Derek Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do
THE FIRST witness the prosecution called in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd was a 911 dispatcher who watched the arrest unfold in real time on a surveillance camera. So long did the restraint go on that she wondered if the camera feed had frozen. “My instincts were telling me that something’s wrong,” she testified, explaining why she took the unusual step of reporting the officers’ use of force.
Her instincts — as the world knows from its own viewing of video footage of the May 25 events at that Minneapolis street corner — proved to be terrifyingly and tragically accurate. Something is clearly wrong when an arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill ends up with a 46-year-old Black man gasping for air, pleading for help — and dying. Floyd’s death triggered nationwide protests and questioning about race, policing and social justice. A jury in Minnesota now faces one specific question: whether to hold Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd under his knee for more than nine minutes — nine minutes and 29 seconds, to be exact — criminally responsible. He is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.
“You’ll be the judge of the facts, and I’ll be the judge of the law,” Hennepin County District Judge Peter A. Cahill told the 12-member, racially diverse jury Monday at the start of a trial that is expected to be one of the most closely watched in years. Court TV is providing live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the proceedings. It is fitting that a public that watched Floyd’s death can now witness whether there is a reckoning.
Floyd’s cause of death is expected to be a key point of contention during the trial
Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, disputed the prosecution claim that Chauvin was to blame for Floyd’s death, saying the autopsy presented “no telltale signs” of asphyxiation from the officer’s knee. He said he will present evidence that Floyd died of a combination of drug intoxication, heart disease and high blood pressure and that adrenaline rushing through his body from this struggle with police “acted to further compromise an already compromised heart.”
In his autopsy, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker, who is expected to be a key witness in the case, noted the drugs in Floyd’s system, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. But Baker, who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, listed the cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”
However, Nelson pointed to Baker’s interviews with prosecutors and the FBI — in which he called attention to the high level of drugs in Floyd’s system. He told the jury prosecutors were “not satisfied with Dr. Baker’s work” so they have consulted with “numerous physicians to contradict Dr. Baker’s findings.”
Witness recalls Floyd’s final moments and telling Chauvin he was doing a 'blood choke’
Donald Williams, 33, took the stand Monday afternoon and gave a detailed account of the physical techniques Chauvin used on Floyd while pinning him to the ground and the dangers of such actions, drawing from his experience and training in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.
Williams, considered a relevant witness because of the vantage point he had standing in proximity to Floyd and officer Chauvin, described to the jury what unfolded before his eyes while he pleaded with Chauvin and officer Thao to check Floyd’s pulse and intervene while Floyd was still alive.
At one moment, Williams said he yelled at Chauvin that what he was doing was a “blood choke,” which he explained is a maneuver to disable an opponent by stopping air circulation from the head to the rest of the body.
“That was the only time he looked up and we looked at each other in the eyes,” Williams said.
As prosecutors played the video of the incident, Williams pointed at the techniques Chauvin used to tighten the choke and cut the flow of air even more, that eventually led Floyd to slowly “fade away,” he said.
“The more that his knee was on his neck … the more you see Floyd fade away, slowly fade away like a fish in the bag, and you see his eyes slowly go pale and roll to the back,” Williams said, recalling how Floyd gasped for air and begged for his life.