Officers from as far as Ohio and New Jersey filed into the cavernous church past an honor guard. A large display of personal items, including a tin pail filled with golf balls, photos of Talley with his children and several children’s books were nestled amid rose wreaths at the front of the sanctuary. It took more than 30 minutes for the crowd of hundreds to be seated.

A uniformed color guard marched past Talley’s coffin, draped with an American flag. Six officers carried the coffin to front of the sanctuary, saluting as they moved away.

Throughout the almost three-hour service, religious leaders, police officers and friends remembered Talley, 51, as an optimistic, energetic and selfless family man and public servant. A golf lover who drank lots of Mountain Dew. A technical whiz on everyone’s speed dial.

Talley left a career as an IT professional in 2010 to join the force, eventually becoming a patrol officer and a founding member of the Boulder Police Department’s drone team.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold remembered his enthusiasm for his job and for helping the community.

“I lost my father when I was 13. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him, and the thing I remember most about my father is that he was kind,” Herold said, addressing Talley’s seven children. “Your father was kind. Your father died a hero. There is no doubt, because of his bravery and quick action, dozens of lives were saved.”

Gov. Jared Polis (D) described Talley as a “kind of man who went out of his way to brighten someone else’s day.”

Talley was remembered for helping a community resident whose water main broke, rescuing a duck and her ducklings, and collecting police items for a boy being treated for cancer. He spent evenings at the senior center playing games with residents; he and his family owned more than 450 board games.

A poem his seven children wrote him at Christmas 2019 decorated the program. It read, in part: “Dad, our unsung hero / You never count the cost / Whatever we need is never too much / But our praises have not been enough.”

Talley was one of 10 people killed on March 22 in the country’s second mass shooting in less than a month. He was the first officer to run into the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder and almost immediately confronted the gunman.

The 11-year Boulder Police Department veteran died along with shoppers and employees as dozens of others ran from the store and scores of armored law enforcement officers broke the building’s windows and landed helicopters on the roof.

A private memorial for Talley was held Monday at Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, where hundreds gathered to remember the devout Catholic. An additional 1,400 watched the service online.

On Tuesday, Officer Talley’s direct supervisor, Sgt. Adrian Drelles, remembered him as an effervescent employee always willing to learn new skills, with an “unbelievable sense of humor.” He joked that he recently reprimanded the officer, telling him he was “only allowed to call me 10 times a shift.” He recalled an excruciating ride over to the Talley family house on March 22 to tell them about Eric’s death.