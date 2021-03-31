“Both United States Capitol Police Officers reported for duty on January 6, 2021, without any suspicion that they would soon become the targets of Trump’s followers,” according to the suit.
The lawsuit is the first brought by Capitol police officers against former president Donald Trump.
Blassingame, a 17-year veteran, and Hemby, who has been on the force 11 years, allege that Trump was directly responsible for inciting a mob of his supporters who had gathered at his “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House earlier that morning. Encouraged by Trump’s orders to march to the Capitol, the lawsuit says, the mob followed his directives and later attacked officers and destroyed federal property as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden as president.
“The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol, and causing the injuries complained of herein,” the suit states.
Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.