The vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness within the trial and it triggered immune responses that were even more robust than those seen in young adults, said U.S. firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech.
The data is the beginning of what many families, eager for normalcy to return, have been waiting to see. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized by the FDA for emergency use for people 16 and older. If regulators extend the authorization to younger age groups, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said that vaccinations could begin before the next school year.
Yemen, battling a coronavirus surge, receives first batch of vaccines
War-torn Yemen on Wednesday received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines shipped through the United Nations-backed Covax facility, a program that seeks the equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.
Some 360,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the port city of Aden, according to a statement from the United Nations Children’s Fund.
The shipment was the first of the 1.9 million doses that Yemen is expected to receive through Covax in 2021, the agency said. The doses arrived with 1.3 million syringes for the safe rollout of the vaccine.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine doses is a critical moment for Yemen,” UNICEF representative Philippe Duamellel said.
Yemen, a nation divided by conflict, has recorded a comparatively low number of coronavirus cases. But humanitarian agencies say the low figures do not reflect the true extent of the outbreak, which is difficult to assess due to poor health infrastructure, limited testing and ongoing political violence.
The French humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders said last week that its teams in Yemen were seeing “a drastic rise in the number of people seriously ill with COVID-19.”
Yemen’s hospitals lack basic resources and face critically low oxygen supplies to treat patients, the group said.
“We are urging all medical humanitarian organizations already present in Yemen to rapidly scale up their COVID-19 emergency response,” said Raphael Veicht, head of the humanitarian organization’s mission in Yemen.
“International donors who cut their humanitarian funding to Yemen must also act quickly,” he said.
Harris to meet with faith leaders in bid to push vaccinations
As President Biden heads to Pittsburgh to pitch his jobs plan, Vice President Harris plans to meet Wednesday with a faith group to discuss efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The White House has sought to tap religious leaders to spread the word that vaccines are safe and key to a return to normalcy from the pandemic.
Harris’s afternoon “roundtable discussion” is scheduled to take place in her ceremonial office at the White House complex.
Analysis: Visualizing the danger of a fourth coronavirus wave
It is not ideal that the director of the country’s center for disease control is worried about “impending doom.”
We’re more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, and most Americans have built up immunity against such alarms, however wisely. We’ve seen too many such warnings from so many places that it sort of blends into the background. These aren’t boys-crying-wolf scenarios. They are, instead, the warnings that come after 12 months of constant wolf attacks. The natural response, then, is: Right, we know. The wolves.
But there’s a reason that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky used that phrase on Monday. It’s not just that cases are rising nationally and in the Northeast. It’s also that the country is massively expanding the distribution of vaccines that can prevent the spread or the worst effects of the virus, and every new infection now is one that, in two months’ time, could likely have been prevented given access to vaccination.
Beijing pushes back at criticism of WHO coronavirus origin report, insists China shared data
SEOUL — Beijing on Wednesday rebuffed criticism from the head of the World Health Organization and foreign governments, saying China had shared coronavirus data openly and cooperated with an international probe.
A day after the release of a controversial WHO-China joint report on the coronavirus’s origins, Chinese members of the team said at a news conference in Beijing that the coronavirus wasn’t proven to have originated in China, and the international community should consider the possibility it came from another country.
Liang Wannian, leader of the Chinese side of the WHO-China team, was chilly on the prospect of further probes in China, saying they should take place only as needed.
Last week, Pfizer-BioNTech also started a trial in younger children, ages 6 months to 11 years. That trial will step down in age, establishing a safe dose first in children 5 to 11, then in 2- to 5-year-olds and then in children from 6 months to 2 years.
U.S. biotech firm Moderna is also conducting similar trials to test its coronavirus vaccine in teenagers and young children. Its vaccine is authorized by the FDA for emergency use for people over age 18.
This 82-year-old woman dresses up for virtual church every Sunday and her selfies have become legendary
It’s been more than a year now that churchgoers have been watching virtual streaming Sunday services on their cellphones and computers during the pandemic. Many have made a habit of tuning in while wearing cozy sweatpants or pajamas.
Then there’s La Verne Ford Wimberly of Tulsa.
The 82-year-old retired educator decks herself out head to toe every Sunday, then — to the delight of fellow parishioners at Metropolitan Baptist Church — posts a selfie on Facebook after the service.
Since March 29, 2020, she has taken photos of herself from her living room in 53 different color-coordinated outfits — each one carefully selected from the burgeoning closets, jewelry boxes and neatly stacked hat boxes that have satisfied her love of making a grand entrance since she was a young schoolteacher in the 1960s.
Hungarian journalists push for hospital access as pandemic curve skyrockets
Hungarian journalists Wednesday published an open call for more access to hospitals and vaccination centers as the central European nation grappled with its deadliest virus surge since the pandemic began.
More than two dozen media outlets signed a letter asking the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to reverse restrictions on independent journalists covering the outbreak. It also urged officials to allow medics to speak freely with journalists, who “fully respect the human dignity of health care workers and patients.”
“Doctors and nurses are not free to talk to the public, while journalists are not allowed into hospitals, so we cannot report on what is happening inside [hospital] walls,” the letter said.
Hungary on Wednesday reported 302 new covid-19 fatalities, its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. The country has the highest weekly death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to the Associated Press.
A more contagious virus variant spurred a wave of new infections beginning in February, even as Hungary launched an ambitious vaccination drive that has reached 2 million people, or more than 20 percent of the population.
According to Reuters, Hungary’s government has said that only state media are allowed into medical facilities and vaccination sites.
The Council of Europe this week wrote a scathing memorandum on the state of press freedom in Hungary, echoing some of the journalists’ concerns.
“The combined effects of a politically controlled media regulatory authority and distortionary state intervention in the media market have eroded media pluralism and freedom of expression in Hungary,” the council’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said.
The statement continued: “Since 2010, the Hungarian government has systematically undermined independent and professional journalism, thus curtailing the free exchange of diverse opinions, particularly outside the capital.”
China reports first virus cluster in more than a month in city near Myanmar
Chinese authorities in a city near the border with Myanmar have closed most businesses and ordered residents to quarantine at home for a week, after nine people tested positive for the coronavirus in the first reported virus cluster in the country in more than a month.
Health officials in the city of Ruili, with a population of 210,000 people, said that all residents would be tested, the Associated Press reported. And China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that authorities would launch a mass vaccination campaign in four border areas in southwestern Yunnan province, where Ruili is located.
People and vehicles are also banned from leaving the city, Reuters quoted Xinhua as reporting.
Yunnan’s provincial health commission said that five of those infected are Chinese citizens and four are Myanmar nationals. Three of the newly reported cases were asymptomatic, officials said.
Authorities in Ruili also ordered a crackdown on illegal border crossings and locked down the residential compound where the infections were found, according to the AP.
China says that it has largely tamed the virus that first emerged in the city of Wuhan more than a year ago, and authorities have taken harsh measures to curb its spread.
According to official figures, more than 90,000 people in China have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began and over 4,600 people have died.
Prince George’s County to receive first fully operated FEMA site in Maryland
Officials said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open up a coronavirus vaccination clinic next week in Prince George’s County, which has reported the most coronavirus cases in Maryland and the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.
Vaccine doses will come directly from the federal government, separate from the allocation each state receives, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in an announcement. The clinic, which will be located at the Greenbelt Metro station, will open April 7. It will be the first federally operated site in Maryland.
As supply expands, the site is expected to be able to administer 3,000 shots per day, Hogan said. FEMA’s sites are staffed by federal workers and are selected based on population size and “high social vulnerability,” a measure of race and poverty.
FEMA’s acting administrator said last week that the District would not receive a mass vaccination site because of its relatively small population size. A FEMA mass vaccination site will open Wednesday in Norfolk, officials previously announced.
Russia announces the first vaccine for pets
MOSCOW — Russia has registered the first coronavirus vaccine for animals, Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), told journalists Wednesday.
Trials of the vaccine were carried out in October on dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks and other animals, he said, with all animals in the trial developing antibodies. He said the vaccine was developed by Rosselkhoznadzor’s Federal Center for Animal Health.
Savenkov said research suggested immunity may last at least six months and further study continues. He said manufacture of the vaccine could begin in April.
Russia’s vaccine manufacturing facilities are limited, with hurdles to a swift expansion of capacity. Its domestic vaccination campaign has sputtered, and authorities have been slow to make vaccinations available to people outside major cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. Opinion polling has also indicated some resistance to vaccinations in Russia.
Various cases of covid-19 in domestic animals have been registered since the outbreak. Russia has seen two confirmed covid-19 cases in cats. In Denmark last year, authorities ordered the slaughter of more than 15 million minks after a covid-19 variant was detected in the farmed mink population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the source for the pandemic was an animal, most likely a bat, but it says there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans and that the risk of transmission appears low.
It warns there is some evidence that humans may spread the disease to animals and advises that people with suspected or confirmed covid-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock and wildlife, or at least wear masks around them.
Savenkov said companies in the United States, Greece, Poland, Austria, Canada and Singapore have shown interest in the animal vaccine.
What travelers need to know about vaccine passports
Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health and travel officials alike have pointed to vaccinations as the route back to unrestricted travel. Now that vaccinations are picking up in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing thousands of vaccination cards daily, apps that aim to verify travelers’ inoculations are quickly rolling out — with some already being used by airlines.
But what is a vaccine passport, and how will it be utilized for a safe return to travel? Here’s what experts say the travel programs aim to accomplish, what their limitations are and where they are already being used.
What is a vaccine passport?
Vaccine passports for the purpose of travel are primarily taking shape as free mobile apps where international travelers upload their proof of a vaccination as well as any necessary coronavirus test results or other health waivers.
As global coronavirus cases surge, so do mental health challenges for medical staff
Health-care workers face mounting mental health challenges as new coronavirus cases and deaths surge again across much of the world, with new deaths from the virus rising by 5 percent over the past week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
Doctors, nurses and other medical and care staff members now report higher levels of anxiety and depression than other professional groups, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report tracking the pandemic. The organization cited a recent study published by the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health that found that insomnia, sleeping disorders and burnout were significant risk factors for coronavirus infection among front-line health care workers in six Western countries, including the United States.
In that study, every one-hour increase in sleep duration at night was associated with 12 percent lower odds of covid-19 in more than 2,800 health-care workers, while severe sleep problems contributed to 88 percent greater odds of disease.
Health-care workers reported higher levels of anxiety (13 percent vs. 8.5 percent) compared with other professional groups, as well as higher levels of depression (12.2 percent vs. 9.5 percent), according to another study.
“As the pandemic continues, more evidence has been collected to describe the challenging working and psychosocial conditions” faced by health-care workers on a daily basis, the WHO said.
On Wednesday, the agency reported a 14 percent rise in new global coronavirus cases over the seven-day period ending March 28, with all regions experiencing an increase in new infections. Every region except for Africa also recorded a spike in the number of covid-19 deaths.
Europe and the Americas, however, continue to account for approximately 80 percent of all new cumulative cases and deaths, the report said.
In the shadow of a darkening pandemic, Brazil is rocked by political turmoil
RIO DE JANEIRO — Six cabinet members are out. The military’s top leaders are also gone. And it’s only Tuesday.
First came the Monday morning exit of Brazil’s foreign minister, a right-wing ideologue blamed for failing to secure enough coronavirus vaccines. Then the defense minister was gone. Then the justice minister was replaced. Tuesday morning brought still more tumult: the departures of the navy, army and air force chiefs.
The exits have sent political shock waves across Latin America’s largest country, precipitating the most politically uncertain moment of President Jair Bolsonaro’s two-year-plus tenure. Brazil must now face what public health analysts say could be the darkest weeks of the pandemic with a raft of new officials and an incoherent national strategy.
The sudden moves — some expected, others not — suggested mounting political desperation in the presidential palace.
Vaccine passports to be the next culture wars battleground for Republicans
Republicans are opening a new front in the pandemic culture wars, attacking efforts by the Biden administration to develop guidelines for coronavirus vaccination passports that businesses can use to determine who can safely participate in activities such as flights, concerts and indoor dining.
The issue has received an increasing amount of attention from some of the party’s most extreme members and conservative media figures, but it has also been seized on by Republican leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
“We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Monday. “It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”