Toward the end of the day, Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill reprimanded firefighter Genevieve Hansen for a tense exchange with Chauvin’s defense team. Hansen’s testimony will resume Wednesday.
The mixed martial artist and witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin delivered controlled testimony on the second day of witness statements to the court on Tuesday.
Donald Williams, 33, dabbed his eyes with tissue while listening to the 911 call he made on what would be George Floyd’s final day last May.
Williams inhaled deeply as he tried to hold back his emotions while talking about the death he just witnessed.
“He pretty much killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest. He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time,” he told the dispatcher about Chauvin and Floyd. “Y’all murderers, bro.”
The aftermath of Floyd’s death has led to a racial reckoning that’s inspired protests around the globe and more frank conversations about race in nearly every facet of American life. Yet, intentionally or not, racial tropes have played out in the Chauvin trial, especially the idea of the angry Black man, race and legal scholars told The Washington Post.
Darnella Frazier never expected that her footage of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on a man’s neck outside Cup Foods last May would go viral — or that it would change her life.
Millions across the United States saw in the video another instance of police brutality against a Black man that ended in his death. Only this one dragged on for more than nine minutes as George Floyd cried out and distressed onlookers pleaded with the officer to relent.
Frazier took the stand as a witness for the prosecution Tuesday in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin and gave at times tearful testimony heard only through courtroom audio. Frazier, who just turned 18, is among four witnesses Judge Peter A. Cahill allowed to testify off-camera since they were minors at the time of the incident or still are. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) has argued that Chauvin should face a harsher sentence if convicted because Floyd was killed in front of children.
Judge reprimands witness’s PR person for taking photos
The second day of former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial ended Tuesday night on a strange note, with Judge Peter A. Cahill calling on a woman who identified herself as a public relations person working with witness Darnella Frazier and managing the media for her, to the stand.
Cahill reprimanded the woman for taking pictures with her cellphone during the trial and asked her to delete them, to which the woman apologized repeatedly, claiming she did not know she was not allowed to do so. The incident was a sign of the tight control around the high-profile murder case that has brought national and international media attention.
Judge scolds witness: ‘You’ll not argue with counsel’
A witness’s exchanges with Chauvin’s lawyer Tuesday grew tense to the point that Cahill reprimanded her at the end of an emotional and sometimes tearful day of testimony.
“You will not argue with the court,” Cahill told Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter who testified Tuesday that she was deeply concerned by officers’ treatment of Floyd and wanted to intervene. “You’ll not argue with counsel. They have the right to ask questions. Your job is to answer.”
“I was finishing my answer,” Hansen said.
“I will determine when your answer is done,” the judge responded. He told Hansen to return Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Hansen, who cried during her testimony Tuesday, had cut into defense lawyer Nelson’s questioning at times.
When Nelson asked whether Hansen would describe the “demeanor” of others around her as “upset or angry,” Hansen gave a cutting response: “I don’t know if you’ve seen anybody be killed, but it’s upsetting.”
There was murmuring.
“Yes, I was just going to object, Your Honor,” Nelson said, telling Hansen, “I’m going to ask you to just answer my questions as I ask them to you.”
During his cross-examination, Nelson pointed to several inconsistencies between Hansen’s testimony Tuesday and her first statement given to the police after the incident, suggesting that the stress of the situation could have altered her memory.
For instance, she initially described Floyd as a “small and slim man” and recalled that Chauvin had his hand inside of his pocket while pinning Floyd down to the ground, he said. Hansen said Tuesday she later learned that was not true.
Firefighter said she was ‘desperate’ to help Floyd
During her testimony Tuesday, firefighter Hansen described the series of actions she would have taken had she been allowed to intervene to medically assist Floyd after noticing his “altered” level of consciousness and the amount of weight Chauvin was putting on his neck.
“I would have requested additional help, asked someone to call 911 for paramedics to come,” she said, adding that she would have then checked his airway, worried about a spinal cord injury.
“I would have opened his airway, checked for a pulse,” she said, adding that had she not found one, she would have started chest compressions to regain a heart rhythm.
When asked by prosecutors how she felt about being prevented from providing Floyd with medical assistance, Hansen broke into tears, saying she was “totally distressed” by the situation.
“I pleaded, I was desperate to help” she said.
Young witnesses to George Floyd’s death testify they felt helpless as they watched him die
MINNEAPOLIS — The teenager who filmed the viral video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck tearfully recalled Tuesday how the Black man begged for his life and the “cold look” on the face of the White police officer accused of killing him.
In deeply emotional testimony, Darnella Frazier, who was just 17 when she came across Floyd being restrained by the police, testified of the lingering anxiety and guilt she feels about Floyd’s death and not doing more to intervene.
Frazier told the jury of looking at her father, her brother, her cousins and friends and the anguish she felt knowing it “could have been one of them” on the ground and how it had added to her guilt. “It’s been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life,” Frazier tearfully said.