At least four people, including one child, were killed in a shooting in Southern California on Wednesday evening inside a commercial office complex, authorities said.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, told The Washington Post that police received reports about shots fired at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time. The address is a two-story building in Orange, Calif., that houses multiple commercial offices. Officers responding to the scene encountered active gunfire and police fired back, she said.

An additional victim, whose condition is unknown, was transported to a hospital, Amat said. A suspect was taken into custody and is also at a hospital.

The incident follows mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo. last month that left eight and 10 people dead, respectively.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who represents the area in Congress, said on Twitter.