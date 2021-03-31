An additional victim, whose condition is unknown, was transported to a hospital, Amat said. A suspect was taken into custody and is also at a hospital.
The incident follows mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo. last month that left eight and 10 people dead, respectively.
“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who represents the area in Congress, said on Twitter.