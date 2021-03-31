An additional victim, whose condition is unknown, was transported to a hospital, Amat said. A suspect was taken into custody and is also at a hospital.
The incident follows two mass shootings in the past two weeks: one at Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, and another at a Boulder, Colo. supermarket in which 10 people were killed.
“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who represents the area in Congress, said on Twitter.
The squat complex where the shooting took place is located near the intersection of two main thoroughfares. On one side of the building are single-family homes, with an auto body shop on the other side of the street.
Camilo Akli, 28, who lives nearby and frequently walks his dog around the neighborhood, said he has seen small real estate companies and insurance agencies “come and go" from the building, which has always seemed quiet.
“I’ve walked around there for years,” he said.