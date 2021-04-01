Montgomery County officials on Wednesday urged Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to consider tightening pandemic restrictions to address the state’s recent surge in coronavirus infections. This comes about three weeks after county officials pushed back on Hogan’s decision to lift capacity limits on nearly all businesses, a dramatic step toward reopening that has yet to be matched by officials in Virginia or the District.

“I said it would lead to another spike, and it pretty much has,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a news conference. “The governor signaled to people that things are back to normal . . . and it’s not.”