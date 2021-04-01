The World Health Organization warned Thursday that Europe is taking too long to roll out its vaccine program as cases surge across the continent.

In a statement, WHO officials lamented the slow pace of vaccination, saying it would only prolong the pandemic.

“The roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said in the statement. “Let me be clear: we must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now.”

He said that the presence of vaccination campaigns across the continent was giving people a “false sense of security” since the pandemic was far from over. He noted that only 10 percent of the population in the Europe region had received one dose, while only 4 percent were totally vaccinated. He counseled governments to maintain deeply unpopular restrictions to prevent the spread of covid.

Infections have been soaring in Europe in recent weeks, and a number of countries have been forced to declare new lockdowns. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new four-week lockdown with a 7 p.m. curfew and closed schools — the harshest since last spring.

Much of the European surge, especially in the east, has been driven by a virulent new variant first detected in Britain and believed to be both more transmissible and life-threatening.

Even so, the continent’s attempts at vaccination have been slow and halting, with too much bureaucracy, high levels of vaccine hesitancy among people and supply problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine that most countries were relying on.