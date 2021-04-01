The agency analyzed death certificate data from last year and found that covid-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of more than 377,000 U.S. fatalities — making it the third-leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer.
New at-home coronavirus test could be available soon at U.S. drug stores
Americans will soon be able to buy rapid covid-19 antigen tests for at-home use without a prescription, according to medical device manufacturer Abbott Laboratories.
The company said Wednesday that its over-the-counter BinaxNOW test was granted emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for nonprescription, asymptomatic use.
“This new indication allows individuals with or without symptoms to have access to this test without a prescription,” the company said in a statement.
Abbott, which is based in Illinois, said that it expects to begin shipping the tests to major food and drug retailers in the coming weeks and that they may also be available online.
The test produces results in about 15 minutes and “will be simple, even for people who have never tested themselves,” the company said.
The exact price of the test, which would come in a two-count box to meet serial testing requirements, has not yet been determined. But the company plans to sell them to retailers for less than $10 each, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
The authorization could significantly expand testing access across the United States, where more than 30 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those diagnosed with the virus, some 552,000 have died.
Maryland to use stimulus money to boost broadband in underserved communities
Maryland’s political leaders plan to use the massive influx of federal stimulus money coming to the state for an unprecedented investment in expanding broadband access, both in the state’s rural reaches and its underserved urban communities that cannot afford to connect.
The proposal to use $300 million of the estimated $3.9 billion in federal aid is a marquee part of a broad, bipartisan spending plan outlined Wednesday by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).
“That’s an awful lot of money to be spent,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) said, noting that the state’s entire annual budget without the aid is $50 billion next year.
The broadband plan, which Hogan called “game-changing,” will invest in infrastructure to connect hard-to-reach households and pay for programs that defray the expense to be online for poor neighborhoods.
Vaccination rates in Europe ‘unacceptably slow,’ warns WHO
The World Health Organization warned Thursday that Europe is taking too long to roll out its vaccine program as cases surge across the continent.
In a statement, WHO officials lamented the slow pace of vaccination, saying it would only prolong the pandemic.
“The roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said in the statement. “Let me be clear: we must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now.”
He said that the presence of vaccination campaigns across the continent was giving people a “false sense of security” since the pandemic was far from over. He noted that only 10 percent of the population in the Europe region had received one dose, while only 4 percent were totally vaccinated. He counseled governments to maintain deeply unpopular restrictions to prevent the spread of covid.
Infections have been soaring in Europe in recent weeks, and a number of countries have been forced to declare new lockdowns. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new four-week lockdown with a 7 p.m. curfew and closed schools — the harshest since last spring.
Much of the European surge, especially in the east, has been driven by a virulent new variant first detected in Britain and believed to be both more transmissible and life-threatening.
Even so, the continent’s attempts at vaccination have been slow and halting, with too much bureaucracy, high levels of vaccine hesitancy among people and supply problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine that most countries were relying on.
The whole campaign was also suspended for several days over concerns that the AstraZeneca vaccine might be connected to extremely rare cases of blood clots. Although only a handful of cases have turned up among the nearly 10 million doses given, some countries have restricted its use to certain populations.
Only half of adults in Britain recognize the main symptoms of covid-19, study says
Just half of British adults know the main symptoms of covid-19 more than a year after the pandemic started, and even fewer people say they adhered to self-isolation rules or got tested after showing signs of illness, according to a new study.
A team from Public Health England and King’s College London surveyed about 54,000 people over the course of a year to gauge the effectiveness of the country’s test, trace, and isolate system for coronavirus cases.
The result?
“Levels of adherence to test, trace, and isolate are low,” the authors said.
The survey, which was published by the British Medical Journal, found that about 52 percent of those questioned recognized the primary symptoms of covid-19 illness, including cough, high temperature and loss of taste or smell.
Just 18 percent of respondents said they got tested after showing coronavirus symptoms, and only 43 percent said they complied with self-isolation rules in place to curb the spread of infections. Instead, most broke public health guidelines to shop, work or care for a vulnerable person, according to the survey.
Men and younger people appeared least likely to stick to the rules, the authors said.
Overall, the “persistent gaps” in the system suggest that the program “had only a limited impact on the pandemic” in Britain, the survey said.
British authorities have recorded more than 4.3 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and over 127,000 deaths.
Hong Kong to restart BioNTech vaccinations after suspension over packaging flaws
BioNTech vaccination will resume next Monday in Hong Kong and is available through online registration, announced Hong Kong Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip.
BioNTech doses were halted earlier last week over a number of cases of packaging defects, including loose vial caps and leakages in two batches of the vaccines supplied by Fosun Industrial Co. The government suspended the vaccination of the BioNTech vaccines while the supplier conducted an investigation into the defects.
Citing BioNTech vaccine supplier Fosun, Nip said Thursday that the quality of the BioNTech vaccines is unaffected and no safety issues have been found, according to the investigation results released just now. Elsewhere in the world, the BioNTech vaccine is distributed by Pfizer pharmaceutical company.
The problem arose in the rubber ring of the plastic cover of the vaccine bottle, which loses elasticity during low temperature, causing the metal ring to loosen and could let air in. When the bottle is thawed, the rubber ring regains elasticity, which seals the bottle again, so the pressure inside each bottle exceeds normal level.
BioNTech said the packaging defects found in the faulty batch were not found in other batches produced in another factory. The Hong Kong Health Department also stresses that the two faulty batches suspended for investigation did tests that show there were no safety issues.
The Health Department said the 300,000 BioNTech vaccines arriving in Hong Kong tomorrow are packaged by another company different from the ones with the defects.
CDC data shows covid-19 was third-leading cause of death in U.S. in 2020
Coronavirus deaths in the United States last year fueled a rise in the nation’s overall mortality rate for the first time since 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.
The agency analyzed death certificate data from last year and found that covid-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of more than 377,000 U.S. fatalities — making it the third-leading cause of death in the United States, after heart disease and cancer.
In 2020, more than 3.3 million people died in total in the United States, the CDC said, in what was the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll. The staggering number of new deaths marked a jump of nearly 16 percent from the year before.
Overall death rates last year were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native populations. But the death rate from covid-19 peaked among Hispanic people, according to the CDC, as well as males and the elderly.
The agency’s data, which it said was preliminary, showed that nearly 225,000 people aged 75 and older died due to covid-19.
Total U.S. deaths from the pandemic now stand at more than 552,000, out of more than 30 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Last year, the nation recorded the biggest spikes in covid-19 deaths in April and December.
The CDC said in its report that the limited availability of testing for the virus at the beginning of the pandemic might have resulted in an underestimation of coronavirus-associated deaths.
Delta will unblock its middle seats starting May 1, the last airline to do so
The last remaining U.S. airline blocking middle seats as a covid safety measure is getting ready to fill its flights again.
Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it would make all of its seats available to purchase again starting May 1. The announcement came in a news release that highlighted “more available seats to choose from.”
The statement added that nearly 65 percent of those who flew the airline in 2019 expect to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, which factored into the decision to open up entire planes. Masks will still be required on flights.
Despite pandemic, global forests are disappearing even more quickly
The loss of forests critical to protecting wildlife and slowing climate change accelerated during 2020, despite a worldwide pandemic that otherwise led to a dramatic drop in greenhouse gas emissions, a global survey released Wednesday has found.
The Earth saw nearly 100,000 square miles of lost tree cover last year — an area roughly the size of Colorado — according to the satellite-based survey by Global Forest Watch. The change represents nearly 7 percent more trees lost than in 2019.
The vital, humid primary forests of the tropics, which store immense amounts of carbon, saw even greater devastation. More than 16,000 square miles of these forests vanished last year, a 12 percent increase, the survey found.
“It’s shocking to see forest loss increasing despite the covid crisis and the restrictions in many areas of life,” Simon Lewis, professor of global change science at University College London, said in an interview.
Maryland’s most populous county urges the governor to tighten coronavirus restrictions
Montgomery County officials on Wednesday urged Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to consider tightening pandemic restrictions to address the state’s recent surge in coronavirus infections. This comes about three weeks after county officials pushed back on Hogan’s decision to lift capacity limits on nearly all businesses, a dramatic step toward reopening that has yet to be matched by officials in Virginia or the District.
“I said it would lead to another spike, and it pretty much has,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a news conference. “The governor signaled to people that things are back to normal . . . and it’s not.”
County Health Officer Travis Gayles called on state officials to release metrics that would trigger a reimposition of certain restrictions, adding that residents need to know what the state sees as the “limit” for the current surge in infections.
Production problems at Baltimore plant ruin millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine was contaminated by ingredients from another company’s vaccine at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore, federal officials confirmed Wednesday, ruining a batch of raw vaccine representing millions of doses and prompting a review.
However, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it was still on track to deliver the 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses it promised the federal government by Wednesday, as well as another 24 million doses by the end of April.
The mixing of ingredients for coronavirus vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca occurred at a plant operated by Emergent, which has not yet been certified by the Food and Drug Administration to produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Emergent is a contract manufacturer for bulk vaccine substance for drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. It also has federal agreements for the production of medicines to combat bioterrorism threats.