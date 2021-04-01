MINNEAPOLIS — In newly released body-camera footage, Derek Chauvin defends his treatment of George Floyd to a bystander, saying Floyd “was probably on something” and needed to be under “control.”

Chauvin’s comments, to witness Charles McMillian, are the first time the former Minneapolis police officer is known to have offered any hint of what he was thinking as he kept his knee on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020. The footage, played by the prosecution during Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday, came from the body camera he was wearing as he and two other officers restrained Floyd.

Chauvin’s body camera was knocked off during a struggle to place Floyd in a police car, capturing only audio of the incident. But the jury was shown a conversation between Chauvin and McMillian, a witness who confronted the White officer about his treatment of Floyd, that was captured as he was putting his camera back on.

The video showed McMillian, a 61-year-old Black man who had urged Floyd to cooperate with the police, telling Chauvin he didn’t “respect” how the officer had treated Floyd, who had just been taken from the scene by ambulance. “That’s one person’s opinion,” Chauvin replied, as the video showed him getting back into the passenger seat of his squad car.