Witnesses who have taken the stand in the emotional first week of the trial have expressed deep regret for not having done more to try to save Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed. Cup Foods clerk Chris Martin said “this could have been avoided,” while witness Charles McMillian broke down after re-watching the video of Floyd in police custody. “I feel helpless,” said McMillian, 61.
Chauvin defends restraint of Floyd in newly disclosed body-cam video, saying he was ‘probably on something’
MINNEAPOLIS — In newly released body-camera footage, Derek Chauvin defends his treatment of George Floyd to a bystander, saying Floyd “was probably on something” and needed to be under “control.”
Chauvin’s comments, to witness Charles McMillian, are the first time the former Minneapolis police officer is known to have offered any hint of what he was thinking as he kept his knee on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020. The footage, played by the prosecution during Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday, came from the body camera he was wearing as he and two other officers restrained Floyd.
Chauvin’s body camera was knocked off during a struggle to place Floyd in a police car, capturing only audio of the incident. But the jury was shown a conversation between Chauvin and McMillian, a witness who confronted the White officer about his treatment of Floyd, that was captured as he was putting his camera back on.
The video showed McMillian, a 61-year-old Black man who had urged Floyd to cooperate with the police, telling Chauvin he didn’t “respect” how the officer had treated Floyd, who had just been taken from the scene by ambulance. “That’s one person’s opinion,” Chauvin replied, as the video showed him getting back into the passenger seat of his squad car.
“We’ve got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy,” Chauvin added, as McMillian stood outside the car window speaking to the officer. “It looks like he’s probably on something.”
Jury sees new footage from Chauvin’s body camera
Prosecutors showed new footage from Chauvin’s body camera on Wednesday.
The clips began with him driving to the scene of Floyd’s arrest and then getting out as colleagues struggled with Floyd in front of Cup Foods. Chauvin walks up as his fellow officers are trying to get Floyd into a vehicle. Floyd, who is handcuffed, says he is claustrophobic.
Chauvin walks to the other side of the car and briefly puts his black-gloved hands around Floyd’s neck as he and another officer try to force Floyd inside.
As they continue to struggle with Floyd, Chauvin’s body camera drops to the ground.
The jury had just seen footage from body-worn cameras of his colleagues, who are also criminally charged for their actions on May 25. Earlier Wednesday, they saw another clip from Chauvin’s body-worn camera — footage from later on in the day, as the officer spoke with a distraught witness.
Outside the hearing of the jury, Nelson, the defense attorney, noted that “the state has shortened certain body-worn cameras.”
Nelson said he wants to present longer, uncut versions of the video.
Body-camera footage from three of Chauvin’s former colleagues shown
Prosecutors on Wednesday showed the jury body-camera footage from former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Alexander Keung and Tou Thao that was released last summer. All three were fired along with Chauvin and are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
The footage began with Lane confronting Floyd in a parked vehicle, pointing a gun and telling Floyd to put his hands up without explaining what the officer was investigating.
A distraught Floyd begs officers not to kill him: “Please don’t shoot me, man,” he pleads from the car. “I just lost my mom, man.”
Officers try for several minutes to get Floyd in a vehicle as he struggles and protests that he is claustrophobic.
“I’m not a bad guy,” Floyd says.
The video also captures Floyd protesting as he’s pinned to the ground in handcuffs, saying he cannot breathe and telling his mom he loves her.
The prosecution played the video after calling as a witness Lt. James Jeffrey Rugel, who has spent more than three decades with the Minneapolis Police Department and oversees the body-camera video program.