Witnesses who have taken the stand in the emotional first week of the trial have expressed deep regret for not having done more to try to save Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed. Cup Foods clerk Chris Martin said “this could have been avoided,” while witness Charles McMillian broke down after re-watching the video of Floyd in police custody. “I feel helpless,” said McMillian, 61.
Floyd tested positive for the coronavirus in “late March” 2020, his girlfriend told the court Thursday.
Ross said that she and Floyd were tested and that while her results were negative, Floyd told her his were positive. The two did not live together, she said, and Floyd had already been in quarantine when he learned of the results because his roommates had tested positive.
Ross described Floyd as constantly active despite having chronic back pain and said he never complained of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
“He would do anything physical,” Ross said. “We were always paddle-boating. We would take walks. He was the type of person choosing to run to the store.”
Questions about Floyd’s diagnosis came after Ross described his penchant for sports and his physically active lifestyle, an apparent effort by prosecutors to demonstrate that his breathing was not affected long-term by his covid-19 infection.
The defense’s strategy includes the argument that Floyd died as a result of other underlying health factors and that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was not itself deadly.
Ross told prosecutors Thursday that the couple’s chronic pain issues led to their addiction to opioids.
“It’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids,” Ross, 45, said in court, adding that she suffered from pain in her neck and Floyd in his back. “We both had prescriptions. After the prescriptions were filled, we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times.”
Ross said they bought opioids, mostly OxyContin and oxycodone, off the black market and through street purchases.
“Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle and something that we dealt with every day,” she recalled. “It’s something that doesn’t come and go. It’s something we dealt with forever.”
The 2018 death of Floyd’s mother left him “devastated” and ushered in a noticeable change in him, Ross, his girlfriend, testified Thursday.
“Floyd is what I’d call a mama’s boy, I could tell from the minute I met him,” said Ross, 45, smiling through tears. After Floyd’s mother died and he returned from his native Houston, “he seemed like a shell of himself,” Ross said.
“He seemed broken,” she added. “He seemed so sad. He didn’t have the same kind of bounce that he had. He was devastated.”
Ross described their close but on-again, off-again relationship after meeting in 2017 and described him fondly as a loving father, devoted son and kind man who offered to pray with her when he first met her.
Ross’s humanizing portrait contrasts with the defense’s narrative of him as a police suspect who was resistant and hard to control. Ross spoke about Floyd’s struggles with grief after his mother’s death and also his addiction to prescription opioids due to chronic back pain.
Before she could even begin the story of how they met in August 2017, Courteney Ross teared up Thursday morning remembering the man she always knew as “Floyd.”
Ross, 45, recalled to prosecutors how she was waiting on her son’s father in the lobby of a Salvation Army shelter when she first noticed a security guard walking up to her. She was upset and tired, but was comforted by the “great, deep Southern voice” that came from the man’s mouth.
“He’s like, ‘Sis, are you okay, sis?’ I said, ‘No, I’m just waiting for my son’s father.’ He said, ‘Can I pray with you?’” she testified. “I was so tired, and we had been through so much … and this kind person coming up to me saying ‘Can I pray with you?’ when I felt alone in this lobby, it was so sweet.”
Ross said she had lost faith in God around that time, and that Floyd gave her new life.
Following three days of intense and often emotional testimony, a lawyer for George Floyd’s relatives said Thursday the statements from the witnesses have hit them hard.
Justin Miller, a lawyer for the Floyd family, spoke to CNN before the fourth day of testimony began. Miller called it “jarring to see all of that footage and to see how it affected the people who are actually there on the scene.”
“If you’re not affected by that, you’re not human,” Miller said. “You have no empathy.”
Witnesses so far have ranged from a 9-year-old, who testified that paramedics “asked nicely” for Chauvin to release Floyd’s neck, to 61-year-old Charles McMillian, who broke down on the witness stand Wednesday as he re-watched the video of Floyd crying out for his mother.
“I feel helpless,” McMillian said during trial, explaining his reaction to reliving the scene. “I don’t have a mama either; I understand him.”
Jurors on Wednesday also saw body-camera footage from Chauvin and heard him tell McMillian that police had to control Floyd “because he is a sizable guy” and was likely intoxicated in some way.
Miller told CNN the response from police is one that’s painfully familiar for Black men.
“Big people can be soft, too,” he said. “Big people can be scared. Big people can be fragile. . . . We definitely can, and you saw it with Mr. Floyd that day.”
A man who was with Floyd the day he died plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment if he is asked to testify in court, according to a court notice filed Wednesday.
Morries Hall, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when police approached Floyd about allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill, filed a notice through the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office advising the court he would use his constitutional right against self-incrimination.
“Counsel for Mr. Hall respectfully moves this court to quash the subpoena … and release Mr. Hall from any obligations therein,” wrote Assistant Public Defender Adrienne Cousins in the notice to the court.
Hall was looked at as a potential witness for Chauvin’s defense team. In his opening statements to the jury this week, Nelson said that investigators found pill fragments in the car and that Hall and another passenger, Shawanda Hill, planned to testify that Floyd had consumed two pills before police arrived.
“The evidence will show that when confronted by police, Mr. Floyd put drugs in his mouth in an effort to conceal them from police,” Nelson said this week.
Our lives, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. warned, begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.
Derek Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, repeatedly suggested during the opening days of his client’s murder trial that the then-Minneapolis police officer did not take his knee off George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds because he felt threatened by a hostile crowd that was screaming at him to stop.
But Floyd might still be alive had Chauvin listened to the pleas of about a dozen bystanders who happened upon the horrific scene last Memorial Day. It has been clear from their testimony this week, and the videos they recorded on their phones last May, that these citizens were both serving justice and risking retribution when they yelled at the four officers on the scene.
Their righteous anger toward law enforcement and their refusal to stay silent must be celebrated, and emulated, as we try to learn from what happened in Minneapolis a year ago.
Charles McMillian on Wednesday gave one of the most emotional testimonies during the third day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, breaking down in sobs after re-watching video footage of George Floyd’s fatal arrest.
On May 25 last year, McMillian, 61, a resident of Minneapolis, was driving through the area of Chicago Street and 38th Street when he saw a Black man being detained by the police and decided to pull over to figure out what was happening.
“Being nosy” is what made him stop, he admitted in court.
Moments later, he would witness an altercation between George Floyd and police officers that led to Floyd’s death and eventually ignited a nationwide movement against systemic racism and police brutality.
MINNEAPOLIS — In newly released body-camera footage, Derek Chauvin defends his treatment of George Floyd to a bystander, saying Floyd “was probably on something” and needed to be under “control.”
Chauvin’s comments, to witness Charles McMillian, are the first time the former Minneapolis police officer is known to have offered any hint of what he was thinking as he kept his knee on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020. The footage, played by the prosecution during Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday, came from the body camera he was wearing as he and two other officers restrained Floyd.
Chauvin’s body camera was knocked off during a struggle to place Floyd in a police car, capturing only audio of the incident. But the jury was shown a conversation between Chauvin and McMillian, a witness who confronted the White officer about his treatment of Floyd, that was captured as he was putting his camera back on.
The video showed McMillian, a 61-year-old Black man who had urged Floyd to cooperate with the police, telling Chauvin he didn’t “respect” how the officer had treated Floyd, who had just been taken from the scene by ambulance. “That’s one person’s opinion,” Chauvin replied, as the video showed him getting back into the passenger seat of his squad car.
“We’ve got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy,” Chauvin added, as McMillian stood outside the car window speaking to the officer. “It looks like he’s probably on something.”
Prosecutors showed new footage from Chauvin’s body camera on Wednesday.
The clips began with him driving to the scene of Floyd’s arrest and then getting out as colleagues struggled with Floyd in front of Cup Foods. Chauvin walks up as his fellow officers are trying to get Floyd into a vehicle. Floyd, who is handcuffed, says he is claustrophobic.
Chauvin walks to the other side of the car and briefly puts his black-gloved hands around Floyd’s neck as he and another officer try to force Floyd inside.
As they continue to struggle with Floyd, Chauvin’s body camera drops to the ground.
The jury had just seen footage from body-worn cameras of his colleagues, who are also criminally charged for their actions on May 25. Earlier Wednesday, they saw another clip from Chauvin’s body-worn camera — footage from later on in the day, as the officer spoke with a distraught witness.
Outside the hearing of the jury, Nelson, the defense attorney, noted that “the state has shortened certain body-worn cameras.”
Nelson said he wants to present longer, uncut versions of the video.
Prosecutors on Wednesday showed the jury body-camera footage from former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Alexander Keung and Tou Thao that was released last summer. All three were fired along with Chauvin and are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
The footage began with Lane confronting Floyd in a parked vehicle, pointing a gun and telling Floyd to put his hands up without explaining what the officer was investigating.
A distraught Floyd begs officers not to kill him: “Please don’t shoot me, man,” he pleads from the car. “I just lost my mom, man.”
Officers try for several minutes to get Floyd in a vehicle as he struggles and protests that he is claustrophobic.
“I’m not a bad guy,” Floyd says.
The video also captures Floyd protesting as he’s pinned to the ground in handcuffs, saying he cannot breathe and telling his mom he loves her.
The prosecution played the video after calling as a witness Lt. James Jeffrey Rugel, who has spent more than three decades with the Minneapolis Police Department and oversees the body-camera video program.