New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), who called the special session 10 days after the state legislature failed to pass the bill during its regular session, is expected to swiftly sign it.

“This is a significant victory for New Mexico and my signing pen is ready” she said in a tweet late Wednesday.

The move sets up New Mexico to join 15 other states that have fully decriminalized the drug, and came on the same day that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) asked state legislators to speed up his state’s legalization to allow adults to start using the drug as early as July.

State-level support for decriminalizing the drug has been growing since California became the first to legalize medical marijuana in the 1996. In 2012, Colorado and Washington state pioneered laws to legalize recreational use of the drug.

Spurred in part by the opportunity to generate new revenue through hefty taxes, many states have followed suit. Marijuana was a big winner on Election Day in November, when voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota chose to lift restrictions on adult cannabis use.

Many states have also been motivated by calls for social justice measures to undo some of the damage done by harsh criminalization laws that disproportionately sent minorities to prison for nonviolent drug crimes. The New Mexico bill included a measure allowing people with a criminal record for possessing the drug for personal use to expunge past convictions.

Despite widespread changes on the state level, marijuana remains illegal under federal laws. The discrepancy causes obstacles for the cannabis industry, which has been locked out of traditional banking arrangements and interstate commerce. And even in states where cannabis use is legal, some government employees have been told not to use the drug or face termination.

Some members of Congress and even President Biden, who was once a staunch supporter of the so-called “war on drugs,” have expressed openness to changing federal rules that classify cannabis as a schedule 1 drug, the most tightly regulated class regulated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. But the Biden White House also fired five staffers over past use of drugs, including marijuana.

Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would have removed marijuana from the federal schedule of drugs altogether, opening the door for the burgeoning cannabis industry to become a major economic sector in America. But the legislation stalled out and failed to gain traction in the then-Republican-controlled Senate.

The growing push to legalize cannabis is one political issue that has not split neatly down party lines. It is popular with voters in deeply Democratic states like California and Washington and in red states like South Dakota. When voters get to weigh in on the ballot, decriminalization often wins, no matter the dominant political party.

The New Mexico state senate, which is controlled by the Democrats, voted 22-to-15 in favor of the proposal to legalize cannabis shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Some Republicans opposed the bill on the grounds that it could worsen the state’s struggles with poverty and opioid addiction or make it easier for children to access the drug. But other Republicans in the state supported the bill to legalize and regulate the cannabis industry.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales (D) called it a “historic special session meeting” that would “end the harmful, long-term impacts of cannabis conviction records.”

After the vote, the politicians who helped shepherd the bill through the New Mexico legislature celebrated.