The European Union’s drug regulator and World Health Organization have both vouched for the vaccine’s safety in recent weeks amid growing concerns that it may have caused perhaps dozens of rare blood clot disorders in Europe, out of tens of millions of administered doses.
On Friday, Australia’s chief medical officer said that health officials were taking “very seriously” reports of a 44-year-old man who was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with low platelets and possible clotting just days after receiving the AstraZeneca shot.
New blood clot cases in Australia and Britain could add to AstraZeneca vaccine woes
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca faced fresh challenges to its coronavirus vaccine as Britain’s medicines regulator said Thursday that it found 30 cases of rare blood clot events following the shot’s use — and Australia announced that it was investigating a possible link between the vaccine and clotting in a man who was recently immunized.
The European Medicines Agency is also investigating 14 deaths that occurred in the post-inoculation period.
The nation’s Therapeutic Goods Administration was scheduled to meet Saturday to determine whether the man’s disorder is connected to the vaccine, Australian media reported.
Germany’s vaccine expert panel also updated its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine, just days after officials said that it would not be given to people under 60 years old.
The panel, known as STIKO, recommended in new guidance Thursday that residents under 60 who have already received a first AstraZeneca shot be given a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“Until the appropriate data is available, STIKO recommends for people under 60 years old that instead of the second AstraZeneca dose, a dose of an mRNA-vaccine should be given 12 weeks after the first vaccine,” the panel said, Reuters reported.
Britain’s medical regulatory agency said Thursday that in the period ending March 24, it had received 30 reports of thrombosis events following vaccinations with AstraZeneca — 25 more than previously reported. In contrast, there were no similar reports for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Still, those events were out of more than 18 million administered doses.
“On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of vaccines against covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks,” the agency said.
The mandatory vaccinations upheld by the Supreme Court — in 1905
E. Edwin Spencer had no way of knowing he would be making history that day when he knocked on Henning Jacobson’s door in Cambridge, Mass. All he knew was that smallpox was spreading in their city at the dawn of the 20th century, and as a doctor and the chairman of the board of health, it was his job to make sure all residents had been vaccinated against the deadly disease within the last five years.
Jacobson flatly refused to comply.
More than a century later, as millions of Americans get vaccinated voluntarily against the coronavirus and society starts to reopen, questions loom about how far businesses and government can go to ensure safety. Can airlines, concert venues and other businesses refuse service to anyone who chooses not to get vaccinated? The Biden administration has insisted there will be no national mandate, but it is still working with the private sector to create a vaccination passport or certification.
Maryland plant that mixed up Johnson & Johnson vaccine ingredients had prior FDA violations
In April last year, an investigator from the Food and Drug Administration reported problems he had discovered at a Baltimore plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions, a major supplier of vaccines to the federal government.
Some employees had not been properly trained. Records were not adequately secured. Established testing procedures were not being followed. And a measure intended to “prevent contamination or mix-ups” was found to be deficient.
Soon after the inspection, Emergent’s Baltimore plant was given an important role in Operation Warp Speed, the government’s program to rapidly produce vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Emergent was awarded $628 million by the government and also secured deals totaling more than $740 million with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to produce coronavirus vaccines for both companies at the Baltimore site.
Analysis: Coronavirus may have set women back by a generation
At the onset of the pandemic, analysts feared it would mark a disaster for women. The strain of coronavirus lockdowns would exact a disproportionate toll on the sexes — forcing more women out of the workforce, deepening their load of uncompensated labor, leaving them more vulnerable to domestic violence.
All those concerns proved to be true. But the social damage wrought by what’s been dubbed the “shadow pandemic” may be felt for decades to come. That’s the grim conclusion of an annual report on the global gender gap released this week by the World Economic Forum, which keeps an index on “gender parity” in 156 countries.