The European Union’s drug regulator and World Health Organization have both vouched for the safety of the vaccine, jointly produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, in recent weeks amid growing concerns that it may have caused perhaps dozens of rare blood clot disorders in Europe, out of tens of millions of administered doses.
On Friday, Australia’s chief medical officer said that health officials were taking “very seriously” reports of a 44-year-old man who was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with low platelets and possible clotting just days after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
Britain adds more countries to travel ban list due to variant threat
Britain said Friday it was adding four more countries to a travel ban “red list” due to growing concern over the threat from new coronavirus variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil.
The government said in a statement that starting April 9, “international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.”
Only British and Irish citizens or those with residency rights will be allowed to enter, after which they will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days.
The new additions bring the total number of countries now on Britain’s “red list” to 39.
In its statement Friday, the Department for Transport said the countries were added to protect Britain from the more contagious variants “at a critical time” for the nation’s vaccination program.
A highly transmissible variant was also first identified in the United Kingdom in the fall and has since spread around the globe, becoming dominant in some countries.
“With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants,” the statement said. “So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the [South Africa] variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world.”
Analysis: When will U.S. states reach herd immunity?
The United States will at some point achieve herd immunity, the point at which enough people are immune to the coronavirus that it can’t easily spread from person to person.
That eventuality will happen in one of two ways: Enough people will be vaccinated against the virus that it won’t be able to find a new host when traveling around with an infected person, or enough people will be immune to that particular iteration of the virus after having already been infected with it that the virus is similarly stymied.
The “that particular iteration” qualifier is important, of course: The more the virus spreads, the more it might mutate into a form against which previously infected individuals don’t have any protection. Allowing the virus to spread without containment increases the likelihood of such a mutation, which is itself a reason to push for herd immunity sooner rather than later.
As Americans gain pandemic pounds, critics blame FDA loophole exempting food delivery apps from posting nutrition information
During the coronavirus pandemic, the use of food delivery apps has skyrocketed, as have weight gains. Advocacy groups say these two things are related: Third-party food delivery companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats are not required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to display calories and nutrition information on online menus for foods from chain restaurants because of a legal loophole.
Any restaurant with more than 20 locations is required as part of the Affordable Care Act to display dishes’ calories on print and digital menus, as well as to make other nutrition information available. These delivery apps weren’t prevalent when the menu-labeling requirement was established.
New blood clot cases in Australia and Britain could add to AstraZeneca’s vaccine woes
British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca faced fresh challenges to its coronavirus vaccine as Britain’s medicines regulator said Thursday that it found 30 cases of rare blood clot events following the shot’s use — and Australia announced that it was investigating a possible link between the vaccine and clotting in a man who was recently immunized.
The European Medicines Agency is also investigating 14 deaths that occurred in the post-inoculation period.
The nation’s Therapeutic Goods Administration was scheduled to meet Saturday to determine whether the man’s disorder is connected to the vaccine, Australian media reported.
Germany’s vaccine expert panel also updated its guidance on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, just days after officials said that it would not be given to people under age 60.
The panel, known as STIKO, recommended in new guidance Thursday that residents under 60 who have already received a first AstraZeneca shot be given a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as those developed by U.S. biotech company Moderna and U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer with German partner BioNTech.
“Until the appropriate data is available, STIKO recommends for people under 60 years old that instead of the second AstraZeneca dose, a dose of an mRNA-vaccine should be given 12 weeks after the first vaccine,” the panel said, Reuters reported.
Britain’s medical regulatory agency said Thursday that in the period ending March 24, it had received 30 reports of thrombosis events following vaccinations with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — 25 more than previously reported. In contrast, there were no similar reports for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Still, those events were out of more than 18 million administered Oxford-AstraZeneca doses.
“On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks,” the agency said in a statement.
The mandatory vaccinations upheld by the Supreme Court — in 1905
E. Edwin Spencer had no way of knowing he would be making history that day when he knocked on Henning Jacobson’s door in Cambridge, Mass. All he knew was that smallpox was spreading in their city at the dawn of the 20th century, and as a doctor and the chairman of the board of health, it was his job to make sure all residents had been vaccinated against the deadly disease within the last five years.
Jacobson flatly refused to comply.
More than a century later, as millions of Americans get vaccinated voluntarily against the coronavirus and society starts to reopen, questions loom about how far businesses and government can go to ensure safety. Can airlines, concert venues and other businesses refuse service to anyone who chooses not to get vaccinated? The Biden administration has insisted there will be no national mandate, but it is still working with the private sector to create a vaccination passport or certification.
Maryland plant that mixed up Johnson & Johnson vaccine ingredients had prior FDA violations
In April last year, an investigator from the Food and Drug Administration reported problems he had discovered at a Baltimore plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions, a major supplier of vaccines to the federal government.
Some employees had not been properly trained. Records were not adequately secured. Established testing procedures were not being followed. And a measure intended to “prevent contamination or mix-ups” was found to be deficient.
Soon after the inspection, Emergent’s Baltimore plant was given an important role in Operation Warp Speed, the government’s program to rapidly produce vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Emergent was awarded $628 million by the government and also secured deals totaling more than $740 million with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to produce coronavirus vaccines for both companies at the Baltimore site.
Analysis: Coronavirus may have set women back by a generation
At the onset of the pandemic, analysts feared it would mark a disaster for women. The strain of coronavirus lockdowns would exact a disproportionate toll on the sexes — forcing more women out of the workforce, deepening their load of uncompensated labor, leaving them more vulnerable to domestic violence.
All those concerns proved to be true. But the social damage wrought by what’s been dubbed the “shadow pandemic” may be felt for decades to come. That’s the grim conclusion of an annual report on the global gender gap released this week by the World Economic Forum, which keeps an index on “gender parity” in 156 countries.