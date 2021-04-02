Pleoger’s testimony followed powerful testimony from Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, who reflected on their relationship and shared struggles with opioid addiction. Two paramedics at the scene, Seth Bravinder and Derek Smith, recalled to the court how they found Floyd appearing to already be lifeless when they arrived at Cup Foods.
Floyd’s sister volunteers at Salvation Army to keep mind off trial
In a week in which witness after witness has taken the stand to recount the last moments of Floyd’s life, Bridgett Floyd volunteered at the Salvation Army on Thursday, helping others to get her mind off a trial that has gripped the nation.
Several miles away from the courtroom, Floyd’s sister told the Star Tribune that giving away food and smiling and joking with volunteers at the East Branch Distribution Center of the Salvation Army has been a needed distraction for her as witness testimony has intensified.
“This has already taken my mind off of what is going on [in the courtroom,] and I needed that a little bit,” she told the outlet. “It’s been a trying, trying week. And we will get through it. We will get through it.”
George Floyd was previously a security guard at a homeless shelter run by the Salvation Army.
Bridgett Floyd shared some of the photos on Instagram and offered a response to Chauvin’s defense team, which has repeatedly brought up the 46-year-old’s opioid addiction and substance abuse leading up to the fatal encounter at Cup Foods.
“The defense will say ANYTHING to make my brother look bad,” she wrote Thursday. “That’s why on today, I decided to do the work that my brother LOVED TO DO!”
Opinion: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck sent a message to everyone who saw it
Evidence presented this week in Derek Chauvin’s trial on charges that he murdered George Floyd showed a national audience how the former Minneapolis police officer saw his alleged victim: as a dangerous, “sizable” Black man who had to be controlled, subdued and forced to submit. The message Chauvin sent with his actions wasn’t intended for Floyd alone, and it’s one Black Americans have heard for centuries.
Chauvin didn’t see Floyd as a citizen suspected of a minor, nonviolent crime or as the gentle “mama’s boy” Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, described. To Chauvin and the other officers, Floyd was guilty from the start — guilty of inhabiting an imposing Black male body, a circumstance that has always been a punishable offense in this country.
As witness Charles McMillian tried to tell Floyd when the officers first put their hands on him: “You can’t win.”
Bernice King on Chauvin trial: ‘We have a long way to go in terms of respecting Black people’
When asked what Chauvin’s trial has meant to her this week, Bernice King offered a simple answer Friday morning: The nation has “a long way to go” in respecting Black people.
“We have a long way to go in terms of respecting Black people, Black bodies, Black lives in this country,” King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said on CNN.
The chief executive of the King Center tweeted Thursday that Floyd’s death, stemming from an allegedly fake $20 bill, was “an evil inhumanity that’s traumatic to witness” over and over again during the trial.
On Friday, King said she hoped that Chauvin’s potential conviction would be a message that Black people should be treated with the dignity that Floyd did not receive at Cup Foods.
“It’s my hope and prayer in this trial that there will be a conviction to send a loud message that we, as Black people, are not just worthy, we should be treated with the respect and dignity at the hands of everyone including law enforcement,” she said.
Opinion: Don’t read too much into the outcome of Chauvin’s trial
High-profile trials tend to teach us all the wrong lessons about the criminal justice system, and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is no exception. The trial is so atypical of the day-to-day goings-on in our courts, it might as well be happening in another country.
Start with the fact that there’s a trial in the first place. Depending on the jurisdiction, up to 95 percent of criminal cases are resolved with a plea bargain before they ever reach a jury.
Then there’s the fact that Chauvin has a highly regarded private defense attorney leading a well-funded, union-backed team of lawyers and investigators. Nationally, about 80 percent of criminal defendants can’t afford to hire a defense attorney and turn to public defenders. Most public defenders are dedicated public servants, and in some places can provide better representation than private counsel. But in much of the country, they’re overworked, underpaid and have inadequate resources to hire private investigators and expert witnesses.
Cup Foods clerk says he feels like a ‘contributing factor’ in Floyd’s death
Days after he expressed guilt in his testimony for not doing more to help save Floyd’s life, a Cup Foods clerk said Friday that he felt like a “contributing factor” in the 46-year-old’s death outside the store last May.
In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Chris Martin, 19, echoed his testimony in Chauvin’s trial, saying through tears that there was “so much pain and hurt that followed that was unneeded.”
“After this whole trial, whether or not he’s locked up, George Floyd is not here,” Martin said to ABC.
Martin reflected on how he approached Floyd after the 46-year-old paid for cigarettes with a $20 bill that the clerk figured was counterfeit.
“Not only am I like the contributing factor, I’m kind of like the big domino that fell,” he said, “and then now all of the small dominoes are just scattered.”
In his testimony Wednesday, Martin told prosecutors the actions of police that led to Floyd’s death could have been avoided if he had just refused to take the bill. Since he took the stand, the 19-year-old said that while he has received “extremely encouraging” feedback on his testimony, he still thinks about Floyd’s children and what all this has meant to them.
“I know what it’s like to grow up in an African American household without a father,” Martin said Friday. “I just hope and pray that George’s daughters know that they can do it and it’s possible to do it, to make it and to be successful — even if your father is no longer with you.”
Derek Chauvin should not have knelt on George Floyd’s neck after he stopped resisting, former sergeant testifies
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin should not have knelt on George Floyd’s neck after he stopped resisting, a former supervisor testified Thursday.
Chauvin also did not immediately tell the supervisor that he had knelt on Floyd’s neck while restraining him during a police investigation — waiting more than 30 minutes until he stood outside the hospital emergency room where Floyd remained unresponsive to disclose the information.
David Pleoger, who was a supervisor in the city’s 3rd Precinct on May 25, 2020, testified that he called Chauvin after getting a call from a concerned 911 dispatcher who was watching a city security camera and saw police holding Floyd on the ground.
“She called to say she didn’t mean to be a snitch, but she’d seen something while viewing a camera that she thought was concerning,” said Pleoger, a retired sergeant.
Former sergeant says Chauvin did not initially say he had his knee on Floyd’s neck
In his first call with his supervisor after the deadly arrest of Floyd, Chauvin did not mention that he held his knee on Floyd’s neck, former Minneapolis police sergeant David Pleoger testified.
Pleoger, the precinct’s supervisor before he retired, said in court Thursday that he called Chauvin after a 911 dispatcher reached out with worries.
“She called to say she didn’t mean to be a snitch, but she’d seen something while viewing a camera that she thought was concerning,” Pleoger said.
In a body-camera video taken by Chauvin, he can be heard answering Pleoger’s call, telling his supervisor that the officers “had” to hold Floyd down because he was not going into the police car.
“He was going crazy,” Chauvin claimed to his supervisor.
Pleoger testified that he told Chauvin to turn off his camera for the conversation and that the call continued, with Chauvin saying Floyd was “combative.” Pleoger then went to the scene to investigate.
Pleoger said that putting pressure on a suspect’s neck is not necessarily a use of force if an officer briefly takes that position when arresting someone. But he said that once the suspect is under control — in handcuffs or not fighting — the restraint is not necessary. Witness video captured Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd’s neck while Floyd was motionless.
The 911 dispatcher called Pleoger, telling him that the officers got something out of a patrol car “and all of them sat on this man,” according to audio of the call played in court.
The dispatcher asked whether officers alerted him to the use of force.
“I’ll find out,” he responded.
Pleoger said he was not aware of the force placed on Floyd’s neck until a later conversation with Chauvin, after Floyd was taken to the hospital. Pleoger testified that Chauvin said “he knelt on Floyd or knelt on his neck, something of that nature.” Chauvin did not say how long he had applied that pressure, Pleoger said.
After learning that Floyd had died, Pleoger said, he told Chauvin to “get down to 108,” a room in city hall where officers would gather after a “critical incident.”
Policy requires rolling prone, restrained people into ‘recovery position,’ retired sergeant says
Minneapolis police policy requires officers to roll prone, restrained people into a “recovery position” on their side to avert potential breathing problems, testified David Pleoger, a recently retired Minneapolis police sergeant.
“If you restrain somebody or leave them on their chest and stomach for too long, their breathing can become compromised,” said Pleoger, saying that the dangers of “positional asphyxia” were included in training and well-known in the police department. Pleoger said he has personally known about the condition for 10 or 15 years.
Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man lay face down and handcuffed.
Pleoger affirmed that the threat of “positional asphyxia” could stem from just a person’s body weight, without additional pressure.
“So the danger is there without anyone pressing down on them,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said.
Yes, Pleoger said.
Body camera video captured Thomas Lane, who also faces criminal charges, asking Chauvin if they should turn Floyd on his side. Chauvin said it was not necessary.
The state previewed Pleoger’s testimony in opening statements Monday. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that Pleoger would tell them “the force against Mr. Floyd should have ended as soon as they put him on the ground.”
Fire captain says he understood off-duty firefighter’s distress after seeing ‘severity’ of Floyd’s condition
Jeremy Norton, a Minneapolis fire captain, testified Thursday that he sent crews to check on a distraught off-duty firefighter who tried to intervene in Floyd’s arrest, realizing “the justification for her duress” as he saw Floyd’s poor condition in an ambulance.
“We came in with very little information,” Norton testified, saying he did not initially understand why the off-duty first responder, Genevieve Hansen, was so distressed.
Hansen testified tearfully earlier this week that she was “desperate” to help Floyd, and jurors heard her 911 call: “I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man,” she said at the time.
Norton said Thursday that “once we got in the ambulance and I saw the severity of Mr. Floyd’s condition and the gravity, I understood, I was able to infer or put together what she had been talking about. And I understood the justification for her duress. And so I sent my crew back to check on her to make sure she was okay.”
Norton said he walked past Hansen upon arriving at the scene of Floyd’s arrest, and went inside Cup Foods, looking for an injured person. Floyd was actually pinned outside the store.
“The call was confusing because we did not have a lot of information,” said Norton, a certified EMT who has been with the city fire department for more than two decades. “So I did not have a patient description.”
He said he gathered from Hansen and an “upset” crowd that Floyd had been injured in a “scuffle” with police.
Eventually, Norton said, he and his partner entered the ambulance where Floyd was lying face up on a stretcher, unresponsive, a breathing tube down his throat and a device working to compress his heart. Floyd was taken to the hospital.
‘I was trying to give him a second chance at life,’ paramedic recalls
While Floyd remained in what Derek Smith described as “a dead state,” the paramedic recounted to prosecutors Thursday how he administered a shock with a defibrillator to try to get the 46-year-old out of cardiac arrest.
When asked by prosecutors to walk them through the process for a potentially lifesaving situation like the one May 25, Smith said he hoped the action would help resuscitate Floyd.
“He’s a human being, and I was trying to give him a second chance at life,” Smith said.
But Smith said to the court that Floyd remained in cardiac arrest and “was still deceased” by the time they arrived at the hospital.
Responding to whether police could have started medical treatment to Floyd, Smith told the defense there was “no reason” Chauvin and the officers couldn’t have started chest compressions before paramedics arrived.