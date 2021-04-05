NEW DELHI — India recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — its highest-ever daily total — as a massive second wave of infections sweeps the country.

India and the United States are now the only two countries in the world that have reported more than 100,000 cases a day in the pandemic. Overall India has recorded 12.5 million cases, compared to 30.7 million in the United States.

In India, the speed and scale of the second wave has alarmed experts. Cases in the country had fallen for months and antibody surveys indicated that a large percentage of people in cities had been exposed to the virus.

But now cases are rising faster than at any point since the start of the pandemic. Experts believe that changes in behavior, waning immunity from prior infections and the spread of new variants are all contributing to the dramatic rise in cases.

In the western state of Maharasthra — the epicenter of the surge — a new “double mutant” variant has been detected in about 20 percent of cases, but health authorities are not clear whether it is responsible for skyrocketing infections there.

On Sunday, Maharashtra announced new restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Malls, cinemas, gyms, places of worship and non-essential businesses will be shut and dine-in restaurant service suspended. Authorities also imposed a weekend lockdown and a night curfew.