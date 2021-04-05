Experts believe that changes in behavior, waning immunity from prior infections and the spread of new variants are all contributing to the dramatic rise in cases. In the western state of Maharashtra — the epicenter of the surge — a new “double mutant” variant has been detected in about 20 percent of cases.
A tired Italy can’t escape the virus in another locked down Easter
ROME — In one Italian diocese, three priests contracted the coronavirus in the days leading up to Easter, forcing another 10 clerics to isolate. In another diocese, an infection has pushed 15 priests into isolation. At a parish 20 miles southeast of Rome, both of the priests got sick, forcing the cancellation of days of proceedings, including Easter Mass.
“There will be no celebration,” one parishioner said, in an audio message sent to the community.
This was supposed to be the point when Europe had beaten back the virus, allowing a return to semi-normalcy for Catholicism’s holiest week. But Italy, like much of Europe, is still besieged by infections, and the Easter mood this year feels nowhere near celebratory. Whether through lockdowns, sickness or canceled church ceremonies, the pandemic is still finding ways to interfere.
Carnival is canceled in Mexico, but lavish costumes live on
While Carnival season may be better known in places such as Rio de Janeiro and New Orleans, Mexico has celebrations of its own.
In the state of Veracruz, some communities celebrate Carnival from February to May, during the end of the sugar-cane-cutting season. But this year, because of the pandemic, celebrations have been canceled to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Still, people have found a way to celebrate at home.
The town of Tuzamapan, located in the center of Veracruz, and Almolonga, an Afro-Mexican community, have celebrated Carnival for more than 100 years.
The main character of the Tuzamapan Carnival is the “Bonetero,” named after a large hat made of paper and wood. Men wear the hat with a wooden mask that covers their identity and carry a large, wooden machete as part of their costume.
After vaccine production issues, Johnson & Johnson says it will take full control over Baltimore plant
Johnson & Johnson will take full control of the production of its coronavirus vaccine at a troubled plant in Baltimore where millions of doses worth of drugs were contaminated, the company said late Saturday.
Production at the plant of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will be relocated with help from the Biden administration following the mix-up, according to AstraZeneca and a senior federal health official.
The developments followed the news that a batch amounting to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was spoiled at the plant after being contaminated with ingredients for AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
The error was caught and no contaminated drugs made it out of the plant, according to the companies involved.
The plant is operated by Emergent BioSolutions, a major government contractor. The senior health official said the administration had determined that only one vaccine should be made at the facility.
New cases in India top 100,000 amid devastating new wave of infections swamping the nation
NEW DELHI — India recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — its highest-ever daily total — as a massive second wave of infections sweeps the country.
India and the United States are now the only two countries in the world that have reported more than 100,000 cases a day in the pandemic. Overall India has recorded 12.5 million cases, compared to 30.7 million in the United States.
In India, the speed and scale of the second wave has alarmed experts. Cases in the country had fallen for months and antibody surveys indicated that a large percentage of people in cities had been exposed to the virus.
But now cases are rising faster than at any point since the start of the pandemic. Experts believe that changes in behavior, waning immunity from prior infections and the spread of new variants are all contributing to the dramatic rise in cases.
In the western state of Maharasthra — the epicenter of the surge — a new “double mutant” variant has been detected in about 20 percent of cases, but health authorities are not clear whether it is responsible for skyrocketing infections there.
On Sunday, Maharashtra announced new restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Malls, cinemas, gyms, places of worship and non-essential businesses will be shut and dine-in restaurant service suspended. Authorities also imposed a weekend lockdown and a night curfew.
India is vaccinating more than 2 million people a day on average but only about 5 percent of the population has received at least one dose.
The Indian government has begun delaying vaccine exports to other countries as it grapples with the surging infections. Last week a top health official in Africa warned that if the delay turns into a ban, it could be “catastrophic” for countries who depend on vaccine supply from India. V.K. Paul, a senior health official in India, said he hoped that the slowdown in vaccine exports would be resolved within “a few weeks” but a “delicate balance” was needed at a moment when vaccinations are accelerating at home.