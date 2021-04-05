Rhonda Colvin will anchor a Washington Post Special Report featuring reporter Holly Bailey from Minneapolis, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time, featuring insights and analysis from a host of reporters and columnists. The Post is offering gavel-to gavel coverage on its website, apps, and YouTube channel.
When police kill people, they are rarely prosecuted and hard to convict
In the Chauvin trial, prosecutors face a steep legal challenge in winning a conviction against a police officer. Despite nationwide protests, police are rarely charged when they kill someone on duty. And even when they are, winning convictions is often difficult.
Between 2005 and 2015, more than 1,400 officers were arrested for a violence-related crime committed on duty. Police charged with committing violent crimes while on duty were convicted more than half the time during that period. In the most serious cases — those involving murder or manslaughter — the conviction rate was lower, hovering around 50 percent.
In comparison, about 6 in 10 people charged with violent crimes are convicted.