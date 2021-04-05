Testimony resumes at 10:30 a.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Central time.

On Monday, the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd just before he died enters its second week of witness testimony. It follows a powerful first week that included teary-eyed witnesses, some of them minors, and testimony from police experts who said that the use of force on Floyd seemed excessive. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers last summer, is expected to take the stand this week.

Rhonda Colvin will anchor a Washington Post Special Report featuring reporter Holly Bailey from Minneapolis, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time, featuring insights and analysis from a host of reporters and columnists. The Post is offering gavel-to gavel coverage on its website, apps, and YouTube channel.

Here’s what to know:
  • Prosecutors face a steep legal challenge in winning a conviction against a police officer. Despite nationwide protests, police are rarely charged when they kill someone on duty. And even when they are, convictions are often difficult.
  • Many members of Gen Z spent their formative years receiving gut punch after gut punch to their faith in the American criminal justice system. Now, the generation that grew up with Black Lives Matter is watching another defining case.
  • The first week of the Chauvin trial came down to this, again and again, writes Monica Hesse: Who gets to be scared in America.
  • The standout during Friday’s testimony, which Judge Peter A. Cahill limited to a half day to reduce stress on jurors, was Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the Minneapolis Police Department. He rejected Chauvin’s use of force against Floyd, testifying that once someone is handcuffed, “they are not a threat to you at that point.”
12:31 p.m.
When police kill people, they are rarely prosecuted and hard to convict

By Mark Berman

In the Chauvin trial, prosecutors face a steep legal challenge in winning a conviction against a police officer. Despite nationwide protests, police are rarely charged when they kill someone on duty. And even when they are, winning convictions is often difficult.

Between 2005 and 2015, more than 1,400 officers were arrested for a violence-related crime committed on duty. Police charged with committing violent crimes while on duty were convicted more than half the time during that period. In the most serious cases — those involving murder or manslaughter — the conviction rate was lower, hovering around 50 percent.

In comparison, about 6 in 10 people charged with violent crimes are convicted.