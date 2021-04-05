But it wasn’t until two weeks later, when two police officers went undercover at the bar to watch a “male revue” — allegedly including lap dances, nudity, exposed male genitalia and other violations of the city’s adult entertainment code — that the bar faced any legal repercussions.

Early on Friday morning, police in West Melbourne, Fla., arrested Kirby, Westside’s 31-year-old owner, and charged him with knowingly operating the strip show without a license, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kirby, though, claims the whole case is actually blowback against his no-mask policy.

“There’s nothing sexual. There were no genitals involved,” he told The Washington Post early on Monday, pointing out that he had hosted four similar shows before the pandemic. “It became a problem only because of the hatred that the bar had received, shaming us for banning masks.”

West Melbourne police, who had allegedly issued previous warnings to Kirby and Westside, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) waived all fines issued to businesses for violating their local government’s coronavirus rules.

Westside, which Kirby bought about two years ago, bills itself as a place for fun, hosting regular events like karaoke, open mic nights and stand-up comics and besides the occasional Valentine’s Day show from a troupe of male performers.

Because it includes a fully operational kitchen, the bar was never required to fully shut down during the pandemic. When DeSantis began lifting restrictions on restaurants last May, Kirby reopened the establishment at 25 percent capacity, he said.

He ordered his staff to conduct temperature checks at the door and instructed sick diners to stay home. But a few months in, as DeSantis prepared to lift nearly all restrictions on businesses, Kirby went one step further: He banned all customers from wearing masks at Westside.

“End this nonsense,” read a sign posted to the bar’s front door, according to WOFL. “Just throw that filthy thing away.”

That announcement made local headlines, as Kirby insisted that the choice had stemmed from a robbery at Westside few weeks earlier. A thief wearing a surgical mask had broken in after hours and stolen money from the cash register, he said, but that the robber’s face covering had prevented police from being able to identify the suspect. (Police have yet to publicly comment on that claim.)

Like many of the other businesses around the country that have rebelled against mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he also claimed that face coverings made it harder for his bartenders to check IDs and ensure they weren’t serving customers who were overly drunk.

“I’m the one that’s not scared to disagree with them [the CDC], given the fact that all of my customers, all of my friends, all of my staff, all of my town has not been affected by the virus,” he said.

In fact, more than 37,600 people in Brevard County have contracted the coronavirus, according to data tracked by The Post, while at least 817 have died. Nationally, covid-19 has killed more than 550,000 people.

Yet as cases surged in Florida over the winter, Westside continued to plan events to attract customers to the bar. The bar’s Facebook page posted an advertisement publicizing an appearance last week from the “Men of Utopia,” complete with photos of three chiseled, shirtless men.

“Ladies, ladies, ladies,” the post said.

And among the crowd of 75 who attended last Thursday night, according to the arrest affidavit, were two undercover officers filming the whole performance with hidden body cameras. Cover was $10 for regular entrance and $25 for a VIP seat closer to the action, Kirby said.

Over the course of about three hours, police say they spotted people committing numerous violations of the city’s adult entertainment code: performing lap dances, exposing male genitalia, and touching others on their breasts and between their knees and waist.

Kirby denies that any of those code violations took place inside his establishment, instead comparing the performance to a 2012 movie that brought male strippers to the silver screen.

“It’s pretty much a scene from ‘Magic Mike,'” he said, noting that there were some “gray areas” in the city ordinance on adult entertainment. “Their clothes stay on, their undergarments will always be on.”

He said the revue, which he said was run by an entertainment company called Men of Utopia, included one performer dressed as a firefighter performing choreography to a song and another dancing in a wig. (The Post was unable to reach Men of Utopia for comment.)

But there were no poles anywhere, and “nobody is violated or feels disrespected,” he said, noting that if his customers had felt otherwise, none of them would have come in for the show.