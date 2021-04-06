SYDNEY — New Zealand will reopen its skies to Australian travelers on April 19, reciprocating a half-bubble in place since October that allows people to fly from New Zealand to Australia without having to quarantine for two weeks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned people to prepare for their travel plans to be disrupted, however, if there is an outbreak in either country.

"Those undertaking travel on either side of the ditch will do so under the guidance of flyer beware,” she said, using a colloquial term for the Tasman Sea that separates the two island nations. That could include an unexpected stint in mandatory hotel quarantine if conditions change mid-flight.

Australia and New Zealand owe their success in suppressing the coronavirus in large part to having some of the strictest border controls in the world. In Australia, state governments have snapped their borders shut at short notice in response to outbreaks in neighboring regions, splitting families and stranding travelers en route.

Tourism officials hope the bubble arrangement will revive tourist businesses that have been hit by the border closures. Australia was New Zealand’s largest source of international tourists prior to the pandemic.