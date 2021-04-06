He said that the United States will “work with global partners on manufacturing and supplies to ensure there will be enough vaccine for everyone, everywhere.”
“We have a duty to other countries to get the virus under control here in the United States,” Blinken said. “But soon, the United States will need to step up our work and rise to the occasion worldwide.”
Virginia’s largest school district to offer four days a week in-person learning by late April
Virginia’s largest school district will begin offering four days a week of in-person instruction this month, following a recent change in federal guidelines on social distancing inside classrooms.
In mid-March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendation for the appropriate spacing between students inside school buildings from six feet to three feet under certain conditions. Based on that guidance, Fairfax County Public Schools will shrink its social distancing requirements inside some elementary school classrooms, officials announced Monday.
Middle and high schools will remain at six feet, however, because under CDC definitions, Fairfax County still qualifies as experiencing a “high” level of community transmission of the novel coronavirus. The school district will nonetheless “expand capacity for in-person instruction” at middle and high schools, officials said Monday, permitting the jump to four days a week of face-to-face schooling.
Covid risk leads North Korea to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
North Korea said Tuesday it will not send a team to the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need to protect its athletes from the coronavirus, as concerns about the viability and safety of the massive sporting event continue to grow.
The Sports Ministry’s announcement makes North Korea the first country to withdraw from the already-delayed Games, which are scheduled to open in July. The decision largely reflects North Korea’s extraordinary determination to keep the virus out; the country has imposed severe border restrictions and officially claims to be virus-free.
But North Korea may not be the last nation to withdraw from the blighted Summer Olympics, amid an explosion in cases of dangerous variants within Japan and an extremely slow domestic vaccination campaign.
New Zealand opens up travel bubble with neighboring Australia
SYDNEY — New Zealand will reopen its skies to Australian travelers on April 19, reciprocating a half-bubble in place since October that allows people to fly from New Zealand to Australia without having to quarantine for two weeks.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned people to prepare for their travel plans to be disrupted, however, if there is an outbreak in either country.
"Those undertaking travel on either side of the ditch will do so under the guidance of flyer beware,” she said, using a colloquial term for the Tasman Sea that separates the two island nations. That could include an unexpected stint in mandatory hotel quarantine if conditions change mid-flight.
Australia and New Zealand owe their success in suppressing the coronavirus in large part to having some of the strictest border controls in the world. In Australia, state governments have snapped their borders shut at short notice in response to outbreaks in neighboring regions, splitting families and stranding travelers en route.
Tourism officials hope the bubble arrangement will revive tourist businesses that have been hit by the border closures. Australia was New Zealand’s largest source of international tourists prior to the pandemic.
The travel bubble also will free up quarantine spots for New Zealanders returning from places where the virus is still rampant. Travelers from Australia are currently taking up about 40 percent of the places in government-managed quarantine facilities.
China is counting on free food to revive its flagging vaccine drive
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Complimentary chicken wings, free eggs, supermarket vouchers and cash prizes — these are among the incentives that local government officials and businesses are using to persuade reluctant residents to be vaccinated as part of a mass drive to inoculate almost half the Chinese population by summer — and catch up with other countries that are closer to achieving herd immunity.
In China, where the coronavirus outbreak has been largely contained since the middle of last year and where vaccine makers initially focused on exporting doses, the domestic rollout has been slow, with only about 4 percent of the population vaccinated, according to health officials.
Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the politically important 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in July, officials are now ramping up to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of June and more than 64 percent by the end of the year. China’s National Health Commission said Monday that 140 million doses of vaccines have been delivered and that doses are expected to reach 10 million a day, up from about 3 million.