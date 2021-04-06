“If there is even a fraction of truth to these reports, he should resign immediately,” she wrote in an essay published by Vanity Fair.

The allegations against Gaetz have left the prominent conservative facing wide backlash for the last week after the New York Times first reported that the Justice Department is probing claims that the Florida congressman had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

AD

AD

The Washington Post reported on Friday that multiple Florida politicians recalled Gaetz boasting about meeting women through Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector from Seminole County, Fla., who is charged with sex trafficking, stalking, embezzlement and other financial malfeasance. The Post also reported that Gaetz had allegedly shown political colleagues photos of naked women, including some images taken at parties with Greenberg.

“My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal,” Gaetz wrote.

AD

In 2018, Hill was a rising star in the Democratic Party when she defeated a GOP incumbent in the Los Angeles area. But 10 months into her term, a conservative site published allegations that Hill had a sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer that violated ethics rules. The site also accused Hill, who is openly bisexual, and her ex-husband of having a consensual three-way relationship with a woman on her campaign staff.

AD

Then, the British tabloid Daily Mail published nude photos of Hill. All of the photos were published without her permission and some were taken without her consent, she said, opening her up to harassment.

When the House Ethics Committee opened an inquiry into Hill’s sexual conduct on Oct. 23, her fellow Democrats largely disavowed her and Republicans gleefully denounced the freshman congresswoman. She has denied any relationship with the male congressional staffer, but since described her relationship with the female campaign staffer as “inappropriate, though not illegal.”

AD

Amid Hill’s political and personal scandal, Gaetz — a favored guest on Fox News with close ties to former president Donald Trump — unexpectedly came to her defense.

“Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text?” Gaetz tweeted shortly after the ethics investigation began. “Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone — it is because she is different.”

AD

The pair forged an unlikely friendship that had endured after Hill resigned on Nov. 3, 2019. “At one of the darkest moments of my life, when I was feeling more alone than I ever had, Matt stood up for me — and that really mattered,” Hill wrote on Monday.

AD

In his op-ed on Monday, Gaetz also noted their connection, writing that he “defended” her “when her own Democratic colleagues wouldn’t. I just didn’t think it was anyone’s business.”

But amid the latest accusations against Gaetz, Hill has not come to his defense. Instead, in the Vanity Fair essay, Hill called for the Florida congressman to resign if any of the claims are accurate.

Hill said she initially decided to stay quiet and hoped that an investigation would clear Gaetz and reveal that he had not engaged in any illegal activity. But after CNN reported new allegations that Gaetz had showed other lawmakers photos and videos of naked women — the same action that forced Hill to resign — she changed her mind.

AD

AD

“The women on his phone likely had no idea that the nude photos and videos they’d either privately shared or that he’d taken (with or without their consent) were being passed around and ogled by Republican congressmen,” Hill wrote Monday. “If true, Matt had engaged in the very practice he’d defended me from.”

Hill also noted that Gaetz voted against a bill that would have criminalized so-called revenge porn under many circumstances.