Judge offers ‘narrow’ option for Hall to potentially testify
After Morries Hall’s attorneys argued Tuesday to Cahill that several questions could potentially incriminate their client, the judge suggested that at least asking for Hall’s observations of Floyd’s condition in the car outside Cup Foods might offer a “narrow” option to get him to testify.
Hall’s attorneys told Cahill that their client would be invoking his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to testify since several areas could possibly incriminate him on a third-degree murder charge in a potential, separate trial.
Cahill identified one area in which Hall might not potentially incriminate himself and instructed Eric Nelson and Chauvin’s defense team to draft questions for review.
The judge emphasized that they would revisit the subject by Thursday in hopes of coming to a resolution on whether Hall would testify.
Hall’s defense team argues he could face potential murder charge if he testifies on certain questions
Attorneys for Hall argued Tuesday in a motion hearing that several topics about which their client could potentially testify might leave him open to a possible prosecution for third-degree murder.
Hall, who was with Floyd in the car shortly before his death, appeared by Zoom on Tuesday morning. He remains in custody in Hennepin County.
In the motion hearing, his legal team argued to Cahill that since Hall, 42, has no immunity in the case, he planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to refuse to testify. Hall’s team argued that him being asked about any activities that took place May 25 would incriminate him in a separate possible trial.
“This leaves Mr. Hall potentially incriminating himself into a future prosecution for third-degree murder,” said an attorney for Hall.
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin “absolutely” violated Minneapolis Police Department policies and his sworn oath to serve and protect when he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, the city’s police chief testified Monday.
During one of the most anticipated moments in the trial, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo unequivocally told the court that Chauvin had failed to follow policies on de-escalation, use of force and offering medical aid to those in need when he ignored Floyd’s cries for help while the man lay pinned beneath his knee.
The use of force should have ended as soon as Floyd stopped resisting, the chief said.
“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” Arradondo said.
Former training supervisor says Chauvin’s position on Floyd’s neck is ‘not what we train’
Shown a photo of Chauvin’s position with his knee on Floyd by the prosecution, Inspector Katie Blackwell, who previously led the training program for the Minneapolis Police Department, said the posture did not comply with training.
“I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is,” Blackwell said. “That’s not what we train.”
Prosecutors have argued that Chauvin’s use of force did not comply with what officers are taught. Blackwell, formerly the commander of the 5th Precinct, testified that Chauvin, whom she said she had known for 20 years, attended at least two training sessions in the past three years on the use of force. That instruction also includes medical training, she said.
Officers learn to prevent positional asphyxia — when someone has difficulty breathing because of the position they are in — by moving that person to their side “as soon as possible.”
Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, in a brief cross-examination, asked Blackwell whether different trainers can present lessons in varied ways, sometimes using old material. Blackwell said that could happen “at times.”
Police chief’s testimony another unusual feature of this trial
Arradondo’s testimony was among the most anticipated moments in the trial, in part because this kind of appearance on the stand is so unusual. It’s remarkably rare for a police chief to take the stand against one of their officers, experts say.
Even more striking is that this is the second time Arradondo has testified while a Minneapolis police officer stood trial for murder. In 2019, he testified when officer Mohamed Noor was on trial for shooting and killing Justine Damond, a woman who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault.
That shooting in 2017, and the ensuing outcry, helped Arradondo become police chief in the first place. Amid the uproar over the shooting, the city’s police chief, Janee Harteau, was forced out and Arradondo stepped into the role, becoming the department’s first Black chief.
Arradondo’s testimony also has been widely anticipated because having a sitting police chief testify in uniform provides a powerful voice for the prosecution. Arradondo’s testimony could be viewed as speaking on behalf of the city’s entire police department, whether or not he intends his remarks that way.
His testimony, along with those from veteran police officials last week, also seem aimed at the defense's argument that Chauvin was following police training while kneeling on Floyd.
While cross-examining the chief, Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, subtly alluded to the threats police face, noting that they could confront dangers during even commonplace moments like traffic stops. While legal analysts think Chauvin will have a hard time arguing he feared for his life, Nelson has said the officers felt threatened by the crowd gathered around them and Floyd that day.
“If the jury sees Chauvin as the defense is trying to portray him, as simply doing what he was trained to do as a police officer, it would be nearly impossible for them to find that he intended to harm Mr. Floyd, a finding necessary for a second degree murder conviction,” Craig B. Futterman, a law professor at the University of Chicago and director of the Civil Rights and Police Accountability Project, wrote in an email.
“The prosecution’s testimony from high ranking officers … provides a powerful counterweight to the defense argument,” he wrote.
Arradondo unequivocally told the court Monday afternoon that Chauvin had violated the department’s policy in his use of force to restrain Floyd.
The Minneapolis police chief said that Chauvin’s placement of his knee on Floyd’s neck was “not de-escalation” — as police are taught to prioritize in an encounter with a suspect — and was “contrary to what we’re taught” in terms of placing the sanctity of life above all else.
“Clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive — and even motionless — to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back,” Arradondo said, “that in no way, shape or form is anything that is set by policy, is not part of our training, and is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”
After first watching footage of the incident captured by a security camera, Arradondo was told by a community member about the bystander video that had gone viral. When he watched from that angle, he said, he could better see Floyd motionless under Chauvin’s knee.
Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, asked Arradondo whether officers sometimes have to use force to “de-escalate” a situation, arguing that the decision to do so varies depending on the moment.
Arradondo said that he did not “have a lot of knowledge in terms of physical force being used to actually de-escalate” but agreed that threatening use of force could be a tactic to defuse a situation.
Arradondo talks about the first time he learned about the Floyd video
The police chief, who first explained existing and previous police department policies, including the use of neck restraints, was also asked to recall the moments when he first became aware of and reviewed video evidence of the incident. Arradondo said he received a call that night from a Minneapolis resident, asking, “Chief, have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 30th and Chicago?” and that it was shortly after that call that he first viewed what has become known as the “bystander video.”
The video marked the first time that Arradondo was able to get a good look at Chauvin’s tactics, and Floyd’s face, and hear the latter man in grave distress. Not only did Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd violate the police department’s previous guidance for when a deadly chokehold could be employed, he said, but Chauvin also should have immediately ceased the action when Floyd stopped resisting.
Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
“In no way, shape or form is that … part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values,” Arradondo said.