According to the study in Britain’s Lancet Psychiatry, which examined more than 230,000 patient records, one in three covid-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of contracting the virus. The risks were greatest in patients who suffered severe covid-19, the study’s authors said.
One in three covid-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection, according to a new study published by Britain’s Lancet Psychiatry journal.
The study, conducted by researchers linked to Oxford University, examined more than 230,000 patient health records and found a “robust” association between covid-19 and diagnoses such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, stroke and anxiety disorder.
The results are a stark reminder of the sprawling knock-on effects of a previously unknown virus that has now infected some 132 million people worldwide.
“Given the size of the pandemic and the chronicity of the many diagnoses and their consequences, substantial effects on health and social care systems are likely to occur,” the authors said.
The study also added that the risks of receiving a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of contracting the virus were greatest in patients who suffered severe covid-19, including those who required hospitalization or experienced “delirium and other altered mental states” during their illness period.
“To our knowledge, we provide the first meaningful estimates of the risks of major neurological and psychiatric conditions in the 6 months after a COVID-19 diagnosis, using the electronic health records of over 236 000 patients with COVID-19,” the authors wrote.
U.S. to launch massive funeral assistance program for covid victims
The Biden administration next week will launch a funeral assistance program that will provide up to $9,000 to cover the burial costs of each American who died of covid-19 — the largest program of its type ever offered by the federal government.
The program is open to families regardless of their income, as long as they show documentation and have not already received similar benefits through another program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed burial costs before, but it has never offered as large a payment to so many people. In 2017, for example, FEMA paid $2.6 million to 976 people for funeral costs of victims of three hurricanes — an average of $2,664 per applicant.
Criticism of DeSantis’s pandemic performance have turned him into a hero for the right
For years, there has been basically one path to a national profile in the Republican Party: embracing President Donald Trump. Trump has turned persecution — whether real or imagined — into political currency, drawing his supporters and elected allies into culture wars with a premium on fighting back hard. And ambitious Republicans have often made a point to hitch their wagons to Trump, recognizing his stranglehold on the GOP base.
But one Republican has been able to chart his own course on this front — with plenty of assistance from his critics: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Over the past year, DeSantis has repeatedly found himself targeted for his coronavirus response, sometimes in overwrought ways. The culmination came Sunday in a “60 Minutes” piece that cast a spotlight on his decision to run Florida’s coronavirus vaccination program through the grocery store chain Publix, which had donated $100,000 to his campaign in the weeks prior.
Analysis: Michigan has become a hotspot and the British virus variant is partly to blame
It’s reasonable to hope the uptick in coronavirus cases might not lead to the usual increases in hospitalizations and deaths, given that 107 million Americans have now been inoculated with highly effective vaccines.
Except there’s one potential wrinkle: the variant first identified in Britain.
The state has taken its place as the nation’s next coronavirus hot spot. It has seen a 30 percent rise in new cases in the past week, with hospitalizations up 29 percent, to levels nearing last year’s holiday season.
Epidemiologists partially attribute the rapid surge to the spread of the variant first identified in Britain, which scientists have found to be 30 to 70 percent more transmissible and relatively more deadly.
This variant — now the cause of around 1 in 4 infections in the United States — appears to be spreading in Michigan. After Florida, the state has the highest per capita case rates of the variant.
Many hard-hit families have yet to receive trillions in aid approved by the U.S. government
Luna Steeple and her 65-year-old mother are a day or two away from being kicked out of the motel where they have been living outside Detroit. Her mom lost her job in the pandemic. Their savings are gone. Their bank account has 12 cents in it. They aren’t sure when they will eat next. Their lifeline was supposed to be President Biden’s stimulus payment, but the $2,800 still hasn’t arrived.
“I feel like such a piece of crap asking people for money all of the time, but I don’t know what else to do,” said Steeple, who is disabled. “If it wasn’t for some friends and even strangers on Twitter, we would be on the street right now.”
A year into the pandemic, the U.S. government has enacted trillions in aid for hard-hit businesses and households, but it has faltered repeatedly on delivering relief in a timely manner. Early in the crisis, many benefit programs were overwhelmed with applications, leading to months of delays in sending out payments. Under the Biden administration, the problems persist.