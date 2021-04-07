The sergeants and the lieutenant, the inspector and the chief all testified with near antiseptic dispassion as they assessed the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. They didn’t hem and haw as if they were conflicted about their damning testimony and betrayed no hint of empathy born from the shared stresses and dangers of police work.

They spoke with nonchalant certainty. Their accounting of the facts was laced with condemnation. Chauvin clambered over the retaining wall and went rampaging through a community — pinning George Floyd to the ground with force and traumatizing a crowd of bystanders by refusing to heed their pleas for him to show mercy.

Inspector Katie Blackwell calmly sipped from a travel mug as she characterized Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd as outside the training and stated policy of the department to which he once belonged. Lt. Richard Zimmerman leaned forward in his chair, a perpetually raised eyebrow giving him an expression of stubborn skepticism, and summed up Chauvin’s use of force while Floyd was handcuffed, prone and unmoving as “totally unnecessary.”