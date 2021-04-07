Meanwhile, Chauvin attorney Eric J. Nelson continued to underscore the role the crowd of bystanders had during the incident, arguing that they adversely impacted the officer’s decision process and responses.
Floyd’s family awaits painful testimony, images in the days to come: ‘We pray a lot’
As witnesses and law enforcement officials take the stand each day in the trial of Chauvin, members of Floyd’s family have gathered in Minneapolis, awaiting testimony this week that will look at his cause of death and autopsy.
In an interview with the Star Tribune, Floyd’s family and their attorney, Ben Crump, said they are preparing for what they expect to be an emotionally draining week, seeing images of the 46-year-old’s body and rehashing the details of May 25.
“We pray a lot and we talk about different things that we might see in court,” brother Philonise Floyd told the newspaper. “So we know that autopsies are getting ready to show, so we’re prepping each other.”
On Tuesday, as images of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck were again played for the jury, brother Rodney Floyd was sitting in the back of the courtroom with his eyes fixed on the ground. According to a pool report, he was asked later how he felt the prosecution was doing.
“It’s nail-biting, it’s like watching a movie,” he said. “There’s so many ideas of what’s going to happen.”
Crump told the Star Tribune that the dozens of family members in Minneapolis want Chauvin “to be held accountable in the court of law to the full extent,” saying he was unaware of any plea negotiations.
“This case of Derek Chauvin regarding the killing of George Floyd is exactly like Philonise said — America’s on trial,” Crump said. “Is it just rhetoric, or, do we really live by what we project to the world — liberty and justice and equality … for all?”
In trial testimony, Chauvin is cast beyond the blue wall
The sergeants and the lieutenant, the inspector and the chief all testified with near antiseptic dispassion as they assessed the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. They didn’t hem and haw as if they were conflicted about their damning testimony and betrayed no hint of empathy born from the shared stresses and dangers of police work.
They spoke with nonchalant certainty. Their accounting of the facts was laced with condemnation. Chauvin clambered over the retaining wall and went rampaging through a community — pinning George Floyd to the ground with force and traumatizing a crowd of bystanders by refusing to heed their pleas for him to show mercy.
Inspector Katie Blackwell calmly sipped from a travel mug as she characterized Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd as outside the training and stated policy of the department to which he once belonged. Lt. Richard Zimmerman leaned forward in his chair, a perpetually raised eyebrow giving him an expression of stubborn skepticism, and summed up Chauvin’s use of force while Floyd was handcuffed, prone and unmoving as “totally unnecessary.”
And then, when Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was asked to identify Chauvin in the courtroom and describe his attire, he did so with a dismissive tone tinged with the no-accent neutrality of the Midwest.
Derek Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on George Floyd, training officer testifies
MINNEAPOLIS — An officer who trained Derek Chauvin on techniques he could use to subdue suspects testified Tuesday that the neck restraint he used on George Floyd was not authorized because Floyd was already handcuffed and under control.
Lt. Johnny Mercil, who oversees the Minneapolis department’s training on use of force and other defensive tactics, said that at the time of Floyd’s death on May 25, officers were permitted to restrain suspects by applying pressure to the side of a person’s neck to gain compliance, but only if they were actively resisting and if other techniques had not worked.
Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Mercil a still taken from bystander video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and asked if Chauvin was performing “a MPD-trained neck restraint.”
“No, sir,” Mercil replied. He said that “knee-on-the-neck is something that might happen” as officers try to gain control of suspects but said the act should stop when a person is no longer actively resisting. He said a neck restraint was considered “active aggression” under MPD use-of-force policy and that officers had been specifically warned to be careful of the neck because of the danger of rendering someone unconscious.
Chauvin, officers had other options aside from using force, police expert testifies
The prosecution’s use-of-force expert suggested Tuesday that Chauvin and other responding officers should have made different choices the afternoon Floyd was killed — including having a conversation with Floyd and not using force.
Los Angeles Police Sgt. Jody Stiger, a paid witness for the state, asserted that under the Supreme Court’s 1989 Graham v. Connor decision, it was “reasonable” for the officers to try to put Floyd in the police car. But, Stiger said, based on video from the scene, it had appeared that Officer J. Alexander Kueng had developed a rapport with Floyd that police could have used to get him to comply with getting into the back of the police car.
“It would have been best to try to continue to verbalize with him,” Stiger said.
Instead, officers restrained Floyd on the ground, a use of force that was not necessary given that he was not resisting at that point, Stiger testified.
“They should have slowed down or stopped their force,” the expert witness said.
Stiger was paid a flat fee of $10,000 as well as a trial fee, he testified.
Police use-of-force expert: Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was ‘excessive’
Los Angeles Police Sgt. Jody Stiger, the prosecution’s use-of-force expert, testified Tuesday that the force Chauvin exerted on Floyd was “excessive.”
Stiger, an aide to the Los Angeles Police Department’s inspector general and an officer with the department since 1993, said it is not typical for an officer to use “any type of force” in response to an incident involving a counterfeit bill. After reviewing all of the police body-camera footage, bystander videos, training manuals, and department policies and procedures related to the case, Stiger said, he concluded that the officers “should’ve de-escalated the situation” but instead continued to use force against Floyd.
Stiger testified that he has conducted about 2,500 use-of-force reviews in his career and trained close to 3,000 officers in use-of-force tactics.
In this case, Stiger said, the force was excessive once Floyd was put on the ground and no longer resisting. He said he saw Floyd exhibit “aggressive behavior” only once during the struggle, when Floyd kicked one of the officers grabbing him.
“Initially, when Mr. Floyd was being placed in the back seat of a vehicle, he was actively resisting the officers,” Stiger said. “However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased resistance.”
Chauvin’s defense focuses on excited delirium in questions to Mackenzie
In cross-examination, Chauvin’s defense team on Tuesday repeatedly brought up the medical training for police surrounding excited delirium, which was previously cited by Nelson as one reason for Floyd’s death.
Nelson asked Mackenzie about the syndrome that often describes someone who is either aggressive or distressed, usually from the use of drugs or a mental illness.
“What we’re usually teaching is that most of the people that are experiencing something like excited delirium, usually there’s illicit drugs on board that might be a contributing factor,” Mackenzie said.
When asked by Nelson what someone experiencing excited delirium could show in a stressful situation, the officer responded that one example would be superhuman strength.
The defense had initially brought up excited delirium during opening statements, in which “the adrenaline flowing” through Floyd’s body served as a contributing factor in his death.
Officer says police are trained to ‘immediately start CPR’ when a person in custody is nonresponsive
At the beginning of her testimony Tuesday, an officer who provides medical aid training to authorities told prosecutors that officers are trained to immediately administer CPR if someone in their custody does not have a pulse.
“If you don’t have a pulse on a person, you’ll immediately start CPR,” Officer Nicole Mackenzie said.
When asked by prosecutors the steps officers are trained to take in CPR response, Mackenzie said that once an individual is not responsive, their training tells them to check a person’s airway, breathing and circulation.
Mackenzie repeated to the court that just because someone can talk doesn’t mean they are able to breathe.
‘Just because they’re speaking doesn’t mean they’re breathing adequately,’ police EMT says
A medical support coordinator for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Tuesday that officers trained in CPR learn that a person’s ability to talk is not always related to their ability to breathe.
“Just because they’re speaking doesn’t mean they’re breathing adequately,” Officer Nicole Mackenzie told jurors after the midday recess.
Mackenzie has followed a string of police witnesses with specialties in use of force and crisis intervention who testified to ways in which Chauvin’s actions toward Floyd were out of step with department training.
Prosecutors called Mackenzie to testify to help establish that officers like Chauvin who were trained in CPR are taught to recognize the different ways a person’s breathing may be restricted — and to begin chest compressions as soon as they are unable to find a pulse.