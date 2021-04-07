As witnesses and law enforcement officials take the stand each day in the trial of Chauvin, members of Floyd’s family have gathered in Minneapolis, awaiting testimony this week that will look at his cause of death and autopsy.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Floyd’s family and their attorney, Ben Crump, said they are preparing for what they expect to be an emotionally draining week, seeing images of the 46-year-old’s body and rehashing the details of May 25.

“We pray a lot and we talk about different things that we might see in court,” brother Philonise Floyd told the newspaper. “So we know that autopsies are getting ready to show, so we’re prepping each other.”

On Tuesday, as images of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck were again played for the jury, brother Rodney Floyd was sitting in the back of the courtroom with his eyes fixed on the ground. According to a pool report, he was asked later how he felt the prosecution was doing.

“It’s nail-biting, it’s like watching a movie,” he said. “There’s so many ideas of what’s going to happen.”

Crump told the Star Tribune that the dozens of family members in Minneapolis want Chauvin “to be held accountable in the court of law to the full extent,” saying he was unaware of any plea negotiations.