The shooter led police on a manhunt, but by 5 p.m. Buske said “there may be a suspect in custody.” He said he believes the gunman was an employee of the company, Kent Moore Cabinets.

Police did not release other details about a suspect or the person’s motive. The injured include four people with gunshot wounds in critical condition and one person who had an asthma attack, Buske said. The victims were all taken to a nearby hospital.

Several local, state and federal agencies — including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — are investigating.

Buske was unable to confirm whether the shooting in Bryan was related to the shooting of a Texas state trooper in a neighboring county.

Buske described the scene as “complex” because of the number of workers and the sprawling size of the warehouse. Police are still working to interview witnesses, he said.

“In a spread-out scene, and this is a fairly spread-out scene, it takes a lot of work and a lot of time to put it all together,” Buske said.

The chief said his officers are trained to respond to shootings as quickly as possible.