Because of the rising number of infections and deaths, officials in Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo, say that they are now adding 600 new graves to municipal cemeteries each day.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Australia weighs options after betting big on AstraZeneca vaccine
SYDNEY — Australia has asked the country’s vaccine and medical regulators to urgently consider findings out of Europe about a “plausible” link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues.
Australia is particularly exposed because it is counting on increasing production of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally, through Melbourne-based manufacturer CSL, to get its vaccine program on track. Fewer than 5 percent of Australian adults have had their first shot.
Regulators so far have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. But some health experts say they should be factoring in the low risk of contracting the virus in Australia.
"When some overseas regulators say the benefits may still outweigh the risk they are referring to a situation where potentially the vaccine could still save more lives from covid-19 related deaths than are lost due to this syndrome,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, a medical professor at Flinders University in South Australia. “In the context of Australia where we currently have no covid-19 deaths, the risk-benefit relationship of the AstraZeneca vaccine is very different, particularly when other vaccines are potentially available that do not appear to share this risk.”
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Wednesday that regulators would consider the move by British officials to offer people under 30 a different vaccine.
However, supply limitations and logistical challenges with Australia’s current alternative, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, “may make the strategy of offering an alternative vaccine in this country challenging,” said Paul Griffin, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland.
Predatory debt collectors would be barred from government’s pandemic relief loans under new bill
Predatory debt collectors would be barred from collecting any more money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program under recently proposed U.S. legislation.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) introduced the measure last week, arguing that during the pandemic, abusive collectors had harassed consumers and that such firms should not be eligible for the federal relief. Their proposal would block firms that have violated federal debt collection laws from receiving the forgivable loans.
Analysis: AstraZeneca safety concerns come amid high demand in lower-income nations
There is no coronavirus vaccine on Earth more closely scrutinized than AstraZeneca’s right now. The vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drug giant with Oxford University researchers, was widely hyped in the early days of the pandemic for its speedy development and innovative technology.
But the rollout has been plagued by issues including questions over misleading data and missed deliveries that clouded public perceptions of AstraZeneca as other vaccines raced ahead.
This week, renewed concerns about rare but serious blood clots among those who have received the vaccine were bolstered by Europe’s top drug agency.