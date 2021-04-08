Please Note

Public health experts are raising the alarm over Brazil this week as the pandemic-hit nation has reached several grim coronavirus milestones, including a record number of deaths and the possible spread of multiple more contagious variants.

Brazilian authorities said that on Tuesday, nearly 4,200 people died from covid-19 — the country’s highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. The raging outbreak has been fueled by the virulent P.1 variant of the virus and now scientists there say they have identified Brazil’s first case involving a similar, more transmissible variant discovered in South Africa.

Because of the rising number of infections and deaths, officials in Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo, say that they are now adding 600 new graves to municipal cemeteries each day.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.
  • India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine Thursday, as the country reported more than 126,000 new cases, its highest-ever daily surge.
  • The European Medicines Agency says that rare blood clots should be listed as a possible side effect of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, while its British counterpart suggested that people under 30 receive an alternative vaccine.
  • Cambodia is closing its famed Angkor temple complex to visitors due to a growing coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds since it began in February, the Associated Press reported.
  • In the United States, some 30.8 million people have been infected by the virus. More than 558,000 Americans have died due to covid-19.
6:56 a.m.
Australia weighs options after betting big on AstraZeneca vaccine

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY — Australia has asked the country’s vaccine and medical regulators to urgently consider findings out of Europe about a “plausible” link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues.

Australia is particularly exposed because it is counting on increasing production of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally, through Melbourne-based manufacturer CSL, to get its vaccine program on track. Fewer than 5 percent of Australian adults have had their first shot.

Regulators so far have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. But some health experts say they should be factoring in the low risk of contracting the virus in Australia.

"When some overseas regulators say the benefits may still outweigh the risk they are referring to a situation where potentially the vaccine could still save more lives from covid-19 related deaths than are lost due to this syndrome,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, a medical professor at Flinders University in South Australia. “In the context of Australia where we currently have no covid-19 deaths, the risk-benefit relationship of the AstraZeneca vaccine is very different, particularly when other vaccines are potentially available that do not appear to share this risk.”

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Wednesday that regulators would consider the move by British officials to offer people under 30 a different vaccine.

However, supply limitations and logistical challenges with Australia’s current alternative, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, “may make the strategy of offering an alternative vaccine in this country challenging,” said Paul Griffin, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland.

6:56 a.m.
Predatory debt collectors would be barred from government’s pandemic relief loans under new bill

By Peter Whoriskey

Predatory debt collectors would be barred from collecting any more money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program under recently proposed U.S. legislation.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) introduced the measure last week, arguing that during the pandemic, abusive collectors had harassed consumers and that such firms should not be eligible for the federal relief. Their proposal would block firms that have violated federal debt collection laws from receiving the forgivable loans.

6:55 a.m.
Analysis: AstraZeneca safety concerns come amid high demand in lower-income nations

By Adam Taylor

There is no coronavirus vaccine on Earth more closely scrutinized than AstraZeneca’s right now. The vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drug giant with Oxford University researchers, was widely hyped in the early days of the pandemic for its speedy development and innovative technology.

But the rollout has been plagued by issues including questions over misleading data and missed deliveries that clouded public perceptions of AstraZeneca as other vaccines raced ahead.

This week, renewed concerns about rare but serious blood clots among those who have received the vaccine were bolstered by Europe’s top drug agency.