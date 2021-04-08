Because of the rising number of infections and deaths, officials in Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo, say that they are now adding 600 new graves to municipal cemeteries each day.
India’s Modi gets second vaccine shot as covid-19 case numbers hit record
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine Thursday, posting a photo on Twitter from the vaccination site in New Delhi as daily case numbers hit a record high.
Authorities Thursday reported more than 126,000 new infections in India over the last 24 hours, the country’s highest-ever spike in new daily cases. Some 55,000 of those cases were reported in the hard-hit state of Maharashtra.
India’s total confirmed caseload has now reached nearly 13 million and the populous South Asian nation has emerged as a global pandemic hotspot in recent months, trailing only the United States and Brazil.
At least 166,000 people have died due to covid-19 in India since the pandemic began.
The surge there has been driven by more relaxed social distancing measures and the spread of new variants, experts say. Last month, India’s Health Ministry announced it had detected a new “double mutant” variant in Maharashtra, home to the country’s financial capital, Mumbai. But authorities have downplayed the variant’s role in surging new infections.
This week local health officials also raised the alarm over potential vaccine shortages, including in Maharashtra where the state Health Minister said authorities would run out of doses in just three days.
India is a major global vaccine producer but was forced to halt exports due to rising infections. The Health Ministry says that it has administered 90 million doses so far, out of a population of more than 1.3 billion.
Australia weighs options after betting big on AstraZeneca vaccine
SYDNEY — Australia has asked the country’s vaccine and medical regulators to urgently consider findings out of Europe about a “plausible” link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues.
Australia is particularly exposed because it is counting on increasing production of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally, through Melbourne-based manufacturer CSL, to get its vaccine program on track. Fewer than 5 percent of Australian adults have had their first shot.
Regulators so far have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. But some health experts say they should be factoring in the low risk of contracting the virus in Australia.
"When some overseas regulators say the benefits may still outweigh the risk they are referring to a situation where potentially the vaccine could still save more lives from covid-19 related deaths than are lost due to this syndrome,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, a medical professor at Flinders University in South Australia. “In the context of Australia where we currently have no covid-19 deaths, the risk-benefit relationship of the AstraZeneca vaccine is very different, particularly when other vaccines are potentially available that do not appear to share this risk.”
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Wednesday that regulators would consider the move by British officials to offer people under 30 a different vaccine.
However, supply limitations and logistical challenges with Australia’s current alternative, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, “may make the strategy of offering an alternative vaccine in this country challenging,” said Paul Griffin, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland.
Predatory debt collectors would be barred from government’s pandemic relief loans under new bill
Predatory debt collectors would be barred from collecting any more money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program under recently proposed U.S. legislation.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) introduced the measure last week, arguing that during the pandemic, abusive collectors had harassed consumers and that such firms should not be eligible for the federal relief. Their proposal would block firms that have violated federal debt collection laws from receiving the forgivable loans.
Analysis: AstraZeneca safety concerns come amid high demand in lower-income nations
There is no coronavirus vaccine on Earth more closely scrutinized than AstraZeneca’s right now. The vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drug giant with Oxford University researchers, was widely hyped in the early days of the pandemic for its speedy development and innovative technology.
But the rollout has been plagued by issues including questions over misleading data and missed deliveries that clouded public perceptions of AstraZeneca as other vaccines raced ahead.
This week, renewed concerns about rare but serious blood clots among those who have received the vaccine were bolstered by Europe’s top drug agency.