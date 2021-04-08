A forensic scientist in charge of the crime scene testified that Chauvin’s defense team requested that investigators search the police car Floyd was forced into because of a white pill found on the floor in the back seat.

McKenzie Anderson, crime scene team leader at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said she did not originally collect the pill in the police car as evidence but gathered it as part of the case when she reprocessed the car after the defense had asked.

“At the time I didn’t give it any forensic significance,” she testified.

The defense has emphasized Floyd’s drug use, attributing it as the cause of his death. Investigators also found remnants of a pill with saliva matching Floyd’s DNA in the police car, as well as his blood, Anderson said.

Other witnesses, forensic scientist Breahna Giles and forensic chemist Susan Neith, testified the pill in the police car contained methamphetamine and traces of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid increasingly found in American’s illegal drug supply.

Anderson testified that no evidence was taken from the scene outside the Cup Foods other than Floyd’s SUV and the police car taken for processing. It rained at the scene, possibly clearing away blood on the ground, testified Anderson, who said she has responded to about 30 crime scenes last year.

When she was originally tasked with reviewing Floyd’s car, Anderson testified that she was told to search for “specific things,” including pills, gum and money.

In Floyd’s car, investigators recorded that they found white pills and a wrapper for suboxone, a type of opioid that can treat opioid use disorder but also can be abused.