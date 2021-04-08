Much of the defense’s case Wednesday focused on the environment around Cup Foods and Floyd’s history of drug use. At multiple points during cross-examination, Chauvin attorney Eric J. Nelson pressed Stiger and James Reyerson, a senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, about the attorney’s claim that Floyd could be heard on body-cam footage saying, “I ate too many drugs.” But when prosecutors played the clip again for Reyerson, the BCA official agreed with the prosecution that Floyd appeared to say, “I ain’t do no drugs.”
Derek Chauvin used his body weight to pin George Floyd’s neck and never moved, use-of-force expert says
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin had one knee on George Floyd’s neck and another on his back and was pressing down with most of his body weight for the entirety of the nine minutes and 29 seconds the Black man was restrained, handcuffed and facedown on a street, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday.
Jody Stiger, a longtime Los Angeles Police Department sergeant and prosecution witness, said Chauvin never moved, according to his review of police body-camera footage, and also appeared to be gripping Floyd’s hand in an effort to inflict pain on the man, even though he was no longer resisting.
During his second day of testimony at the former officer’s murder trial, Stiger told the jury that Chauvin appeared to be using a “pain compliance” technique on Floyd’s hand, “squeezing fingers or bringing knuckles together” and pulling his wrist into his handcuffs — an effort usually deployed by officers trying to gain control of a suspect. But because Floyd stopped resisting the moment officers placed him in a prone position on the ground, “at that point, it was just pain,” Stiger said.
Defense requested second search of police vehicle, with focus on drugs
A forensic scientist in charge of the crime scene testified that Chauvin’s defense team requested that investigators search the police car Floyd was forced into because of a white pill found on the floor in the back seat.
McKenzie Anderson, crime scene team leader at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said she did not originally collect the pill in the police car as evidence but gathered it as part of the case when she reprocessed the car after the defense had asked.
“At the time I didn’t give it any forensic significance,” she testified.
The defense has emphasized Floyd’s drug use, attributing it as the cause of his death. Investigators also found remnants of a pill with saliva matching Floyd’s DNA in the police car, as well as his blood, Anderson said.
Other witnesses, forensic scientist Breahna Giles and forensic chemist Susan Neith, testified the pill in the police car contained methamphetamine and traces of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid increasingly found in American’s illegal drug supply.
Anderson testified that no evidence was taken from the scene outside the Cup Foods other than Floyd’s SUV and the police car taken for processing. It rained at the scene, possibly clearing away blood on the ground, testified Anderson, who said she has responded to about 30 crime scenes last year.
When she was originally tasked with reviewing Floyd’s car, Anderson testified that she was told to search for “specific things,” including pills, gum and money.
In Floyd’s car, investigators recorded that they found white pills and a wrapper for suboxone, a type of opioid that can treat opioid use disorder but also can be abused.
Floyd’s girlfriend testified last week about their struggle with opioids, saying they tried very hard to break that addiction many times.
Nelson pushes lead investigator on attorney’s claim that Floyd said, ‘I ate too many drugs’
Using a composite of cellphone video from a bystander and body-camera footage, Nelson asked Reyerson if he saw signs Floyd’s left arm was moving after Chauvin stood up from pressing his weight onto Floyd.
“I think from what I see here, it was Mr. Chauvin’s shin that was compressing on the arm. And the knee was actually on the back,” Reyerson said.
Later, when asked if Reyerson heard Floyd in the video say, “I ate too many drugs,” he disagreed until Nelson played the audio from a police body camera for him again.
“Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, ‘I ate too many drugs?’” Nelson asked.
“Yes, it did,” Reyerson replied.
But when prosecutors questioned Reyerson, they played a clip of the audio that made the special agent believe what Floyd said was, “I ain’t do no drugs.” Reyerson clarified it was different than what was presented by the defense team.
Earlier in the day when Nelson played the audio for Stiger, the police expert said he could not make out the indiscernible clip.
The defense has argued that drugs in Floyd’s system, and not Chauvin’s specific actions, contributed to his death.
Lead investigator says Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck
When the trial reconvened after lunch Wednesday, James Reyerson, a senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told prosecutors that video evidence suggested that Chauvin’s left knee was on Floyd’s neck.
“It appears as though it’s on the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck,” said Reyerson, the lead investigator in the case.
Reyerson’s testimony goes against the defense’s argument that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s shoulder blade and back, not his neck.
Reyerson did agree with prosecutors that Chauvin’s right knee appeared to be on Floyd’s back.
Defense repeatedly argues Chauvin’s weight wasn’t fully on Floyd’s neck
During cross-examination of the prosecution’s use-of-force witness Wednesday, Nelson repeatedly implied or insisted that Chauvin did not have his fully body weight on Floyd’s neck but rather had some pressure applied to his back.
Nelson showed footage of Floyd facedown on the ground indicating “Mr. Chauvin’s calf appears to be above the shoulder blade,” which Stiger agreed with Wednesday.
“And again, here you’ve got Mr. Chauvin’s knee sort of at the base of the neck?”
“Correct. I would agree,” Stiger said.
Nelson then showed side-by-side footage from former officer Alex Kueng’s body-worn camera and a bystander’s Facebook Live video. Nelson argued the perspective of Kueng’s body-camera footage showed that Chauvin’s knee appeared “more at the base of the neck, in between the shoulder blades.”
The defense has revisited the argument several times over the past seven days of testimony that Floyd’s death was not directly the result of a neck compression from Chauvin’s knee.