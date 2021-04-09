For the first time, however, the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil has taken the No. 2 spot. At least 434 people in the United States have been infected with the variant, which has devastated Brazil, with the largest number of cases found in Massachusetts, Illinois and Florida.
Analysis: AstraZeneca’s vaccine is still considered safe to take
The available science still indicates the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe for people to take, even as regulators investigate a potential red flag.
That’s the nuance vaccine experts — frustrated by the recent barrage of negative headlines — want the American public to understand.
“I feel like in general the press has not been doing a good job,” former Food and Drug Administration scientist Luciana Borio told me.
The coverage of AstraZeneca’s fumbles, she said, feels “alarmist.”
We tested the first state ‘vaccine passport.’ Here’s what worked — and didn’t.
Want to go to a Yankees game? Watch a Justin Bieber concert? Let’s see your app.
New York just became the first state to offer a digital “vaccine passport” — a free app and website you can use to prove you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or gotten a recent negative coronavirus test result. With the new technology, called the Excelsior Pass, New Yorkers can show a screen or a printout with a special code that businesses scan with an app made by the state. A green check mark means you’re allowed inside.
Regardless of where you live, vaccine passports on the horizon promise to fast-track our safe return to public spaces. But only if people are able to access and trust them. And that’s a big if.
Americans are hitting the road to get vaccinated
As I headed south on Interstate 55 in central Illinois recently, windshield wipers slap-tapping against a heavy rain, an overhead sign blared a warning in all-caps golden neon letters. “Pay Attention,” it said, “You Never Know What Is Ahead.”
Fitting, I thought. By driving 169 miles from my home in suburban Chicago to a downstate CVS Pharmacy for my first coronavirus vaccination, I was investing seven hours of a workday to protect myself from what may be ahead. As a 62-year-old with preexisting conditions, I had decided to take a one-day “vaccication.”