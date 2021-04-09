For the first time, however, the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil has taken the No. 2 spot. At least 434 people in the United States have been infected with the variant, which has devastated Brazil, with the largest number of cases found in Massachusetts, Illinois and Florida.
Coronavirus patient in Japan receives first lung transplant from living donors, doctors say
Japanese doctors say they have completed the world’s first successful transplant of healthy lung tissue from living donors to a patient whose lungs were severely damaged by covid-19.
The patient is a woman from Japan’s western region who was infected with the coronavirus late last year. She quickly developed pneumonia and lost functionality in both lungs, Japanese media reported.
Her husband and son both donated healthy tissue to save her life, doctors from Kyoto University Hospital said. All three patients are now recovering.
“I think this is a treatment that gives a lot of hope for patients," Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon who led the 11-hour operation, said at a news conference Thursday. The surgery involved a 30-member team.
“We demonstrated that we now have an option of lung transplants” from living donors, Date said, news agencies reported. He said that other transplants involving brain-dead donors have taken place in China, Europe and the United States.
The woman from Kansai had no pre-existing conditions, according to the Kyodo news agency, but deteriorated rapidly soon after becoming infected. For the past three months, she has been on life support, the doctors said. Her only viable option was to receive a lung transplant, according to the university.
Her husband donated part of his left lung and her son donated a portion of his right lung. Doctors expect her to spend at least another two months recovering at the hospital.
China moves to seal Myanmar border amid outbreak fears
Seven thousand troops and civilians called up for round-the-clock border patrols. Four thousand medical workers rushed to the scene. Two Communist Party officials dismissed for failing to contain the outbreak.
In a locked-down border city abutting Myanmar, Chinese authorities are springing into crisis mode to stamp out an uptick in coronavirus cases and seal the porous frontier amid fears that refugees could be streaming in to escape fighting in post-coup Myanmar, bringing with them covid-19 and instability.
CDC data shows increase in U.S. cases due to more contagious P.1 variant
The more virulent coronavirus variant that originated in Brazil now accounts for at least 434 infections in the United States, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is the first time that the variant, known as P.1, has taken the No. 2 spot among three variants of concern being publicly tracked by the CDC.
The United States has a very low rate of genome sequencing that would allow it to check for more virus variants. But on Thursday, the CDC released new data on the variants, including those first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa.
The B.1.1.7 variant initially detected in Britain accounts for almost 20,000 cases in all 50 states — and has now become the most dominant strain. All three are believed to be more contagious than the original strain and have also been linked to more severe illness and death.
But the P.1 variant that has ravaged Brazil in recent months, leading to record numbers of cases and deaths, is now also on the rise in the United States. On March 25, the CDC reported just 79 confirmed cases involving the P.1 variant. Now, two weeks later, that number has reached more than 400.
The largest number of cases have been found in Massachusetts, where an outbreak first emerged in Cape Cod, a popular beach destination that is also home to a sizable community of Brazilian immigrants. More than 100 infections there identified as the P.1. variant.
The variant has also been spotted in Illinois (93 cases), Florida (87 cases) and California (39 cases), among other states.
Australia, facing vaccine rollout delays, secures additional Pfizer-BioNTech doses
SYDNEY — Australia has secured an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after its vaccine program was thrown into disarray by potential blood-clotting issues with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Australia had been counting on increasing production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally to make up for supply issues with vaccines sourced abroad. But those plans were derailed by European findings of a “plausible” link between rare blood-clotting issues and the vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Australia’s health regulator on Thursday advised against using the vaccine for people under 50. Only about 5 percent of Australian adults have had their first shot.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday the additional vaccines from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, developed with German partner BioNTech, would be available in the fourth quarter of this year, a time frame that means it is likely the island nation will need to keep its borders closed for longer to keep the virus out.
“We are in the fortunate position of negligible community transmission because our borders are closed,” said Jane Williams, a postdoctoral fellow in health ethics at the University of Sydney.
Analysis: AstraZeneca’s vaccine is still considered safe to take
The available science still indicates the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe for people to take, even as regulators investigate a potential red flag.
That’s the nuance vaccine experts — frustrated by the recent barrage of negative headlines — want the American public to understand.
“I feel like in general the press has not been doing a good job,” former Food and Drug Administration scientist Luciana Borio told me.
The coverage of AstraZeneca’s fumbles, she said, feels “alarmist.”
We tested the first state ‘vaccine passport.’ Here’s what worked — and didn’t.
Want to go to a Yankees game? Watch a Justin Bieber concert? Let’s see your app.
New York just became the first state to offer a digital “vaccine passport” — a free app and website you can use to prove you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or gotten a recent negative coronavirus test result. With the new technology, called the Excelsior Pass, New Yorkers can show a screen or a printout with a special code that businesses scan with an app made by the state. A green check mark means you’re allowed inside.
Regardless of where you live, vaccine passports on the horizon promise to fast-track our safe return to public spaces. But only if people are able to access and trust them. And that’s a big if.
Americans are hitting the road to get vaccinated
As I headed south on Interstate 55 in central Illinois recently, windshield wipers slap-tapping against a heavy rain, an overhead sign blared a warning in all-caps golden neon letters. “Pay Attention,” it said, “You Never Know What Is Ahead.”
Fitting, I thought. By driving 169 miles from my home in suburban Chicago to a downstate CVS Pharmacy for my first coronavirus vaccination, I was investing seven hours of a workday to protect myself from what may be ahead. As a 62-year-old with preexisting conditions, I had decided to take a one-day “vaccication.”