SYDNEY — Australia has secured an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after its vaccine program was thrown into disarray by potential blood-clotting issues with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia had been counting on increasing production of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally to make up for supply issues with vaccines sourced abroad. But those plans were derailed by European findings of a “plausible” link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues.

Australia’s health regulator on Thursday advised against using the vaccine for people under 50. Fewer than 5 percent of Australian adults have had their first shot.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday the additional Pfizer vaccines would be available in the fourth quarter of this year, a time frame that means it is likely the island nation will need to keep its borders closed for longer in order to keep the virus out.