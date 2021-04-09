Chauvin’s defense maintains its argument that Floyd died of a combination of heart disease, drugs and high blood pressure.
George Floyd died of low level of oxygen, medical expert testifies; Derek Chauvin kept knee on his neck ‘majority of the time’
MINNEAPOLIS — The pressure of Derek Chauvin’s knees on George Floyd’s neck and back made it virtually impossible for the handcuffed man to breathe as he was pinned face down on a street and would have killed any healthy person, an expert on the respiratory system testified Thursday.
Martin Tobin, a Chicago-area pulmonologist and critical-care doctor who specializes in the science of breathing, testified that the pressure of Chauvin “jamming” his knees into Floyd’s body cut off oxygen and led to brain damage within minutes, sparking an arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop. He characterized Chauvin’s knee as being on Floyd’s neck “the vast majority of the time.”
“One second, he’s alive, and one second, he’s no longer,” Tobin said as he narrated a clip of a bystander’s video zoomed in to show Floyd’s face pressed into the asphalt, while the then-police officer’s knee pressed unrelentingly on his neck as Floyd slowly stopped moving. “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body.”
Police surgeon emphatically discounts heart attack, ‘excited delirium’
A police surgeon said Thursday that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen, emphatically denying that there was evidence of a heart attack or a controversial condition called “excited delirium.”
“Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body,” said Bill Smock, an emergency medicine physician and police surgeon for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
“There is absolutely no evidence at autopsy of anything that suggested Mr. Floyd had a heart attack,” Smock said later.
Chauvin’s defense attorney is trying to show that Floyd died of a combination of intoxication, heart disease and high blood pressure, as adrenaline from his struggle with police “acted to further compromise an already compromised heart.”
Smock, who was compensated for his testimony Thursday, said that Floyd showed clear “air hunger” that would not be caused by a fentanyl overdose. Someone suffering an overdose would not be “alert,” he said.
“He’s talking, he’s not snoring. He is saying: ‘Please, please get off of me. I want to breathe. I can’t breathe.’ That is not a fentanyl overdose,” Smock testified. “That is somebody begging to breathe.”
Smock said he is well acquainted with the signs of excited delirium, a “physical and psychiatric state” in which the patients show a high heart rate, seemingly “superhuman strength,” garbled speech and other symptoms. Floyd did not show those symptoms, he said.
Critics have questioned the use of excited delirium, calling it “pseudoscience” used to protect officers who use excessive force.
Holly Bailey contributed to this report.
Chauvin’s legal team argues ‘excited delirium’ contributed to his death. But it has no definition.
Chauvin’s defense has attributed Floyd’s death in part to “excited delirium.” But that term has no commonly accepted definition, and many doctors do not believe it’s a legitimate syndrome.
Testifying for the prosecution, Bill Smock, an emergency medicine physician and police surgeon for the Louisville Metro Police Department, acknowledged that although he recognizes it as a valid condition, not all doctors agree. For instance, the American Psychiatric Association and American Medical Association do not recognize it, he testified, because some experts say the term is overly broad and has been used to justify police brutality.
Smock said he didn’t believe Floyd died of excited delirium because he didn’t manifest what Smock identified as the symptoms of the syndrome.
The definition of the term varies widely, according to a 2018 systemic review, which found that among excited-delirium deaths, the victims were predominantly male, with being Black and overweight among other listed risk factors. A more comprehensive study in 2020 found that deaths attributed to excited delirium often involve some sort of restraint used before the death.
Those who doubt its existence cite the instances in which officials blamed excited delirium after police used force on Black men, including Daniel Prude, who died after police in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, and Elijah McClain, who was put in a stranglehold by officers in Aurora, Colo.
“It draws upon aspects of real medical conditions such as delirium, psychosis, drug intoxication, and sudden cardiac death, but manipulates them to form a broadly-applicable blanket diagnosis that serves the interests of law enforcement and absolves them of accountability,” doctors wrote in a Brookings Institution editorial.
Floyd should have gotten CPR ‘way before it was’ given, expert says
Bill Smock, an emergency medicine physician and police surgeon, testified that Floyd should have received CPR far sooner than he did.
Asked when CPR should have started, he responded: “Way before it was. As soon as Mr. Floyd is unconscious, he should have been rolled over.”
Analyzing video of Floyd pinned to the ground, Smock also pointed out signs that the man was struggling to get oxygen.
Floyd’s voice grew weaker over time, the witness said. He repeatedly pushed his elbow against the car while on the ground, which Smock called an attempt to lift himself up and create room to breathe.
Smock said one can hear handcuffs shake and also see Floyd’s legs shake while Floyd has an “anoxic seizure” stemming from lack of oxygen to the brain.
Smock also said Floyd’s face had “deep abrasions” from being pressed into the pavement.
Floyd’s blood had fraction of fentanyl typically found in intoxicated drivers who survived, expert says
Floyd’s blood had a fraction of the fentanyl and methamphetamine levels found on average in the blood of drivers under the influence who did not die, a forensic toxicologist testified Thursday, as the defense seeks to convince jurors that drugs contributed to Floyd’s death. Chauvin’s defense attorney emphasized the limits of that data.
“What we’re really doing is we’re trying to isolate and create some form of a comparison of Mr. Floyd’s fentanyl levels and his norfentayl levels and some sample of population,” said the defense lawyer, Nelson.
“One sample of population we know is alive, right, because they’re driving a car. And the other sample, we have no frame of reference. Did they die from fentanyl overdose or did they die from some other reason? We have no context.”
Daniel Isenschmid, who did lab work for Floyd’s case at the request of the Hennepin County medical examiner, said he tested hospital blood as well as urine. He works at NMS Labs in Pennsylvania.
“In terms of the ratio, was Mr. Floyd’s ratio more similar to the driving population where people were alive or more similar to the postmortem population where people were dead?” a prosecutor asked Isenschmid.
”It was more similar to the DUI population," Isenschmid said.
As the body eliminates fentanyl, it breaks the drug down into a chemical compound called norfentanyl, Isenschmid said. Floyd’s blood sample showed that “some of the fentanyl was metabolized,” he said.
“When we see very recent deaths with fentanyl, we frequently see fentanyl with no norfentanyl whatsoever,” he said.
Isenschmid said Floyd could have taken fentanyl earlier, allowing it time to break down, then taken the drug again closer to his death.
People can develop a tolerance to opioids, Isenschmid said, meaning it takes more of the drug to produce an effect. Floyd’s girlfriend testified earlier in the trial that they both struggled with opioid addiction.
Nelson pressed Isenschmid on that issue: “Regardless of whether you have a tolerance or a non-tolerance, any single incident could cause an adverse reaction,” he said.
“Well, sure, if you suddenly had a pill that was 10 times the amount of fentanyl than another one,” Isenschmid said.
The level of methamphetamine found in Floyd’s blood (19 nanograms per milliliter) was “low,” Isenschmid said, “approximately the amount that you find in the blood of somebody that was given a single dose of methamphetamine as a prescribed drug."
Pulmonologist says there was no depression in Floyd’s breathing from fentanyl: ‘Absolutely not’
Toward the end of his testimony Thursday, pulmonologist Martin Tobin said there were no fentanyl-related signs of depression in Floyd’s breathing that would have contributed to his low level of oxygen while he was restrained by Chauvin.
“Did you see any depression in Mr. Floyd’s ability to breathe whatsoever before he went unconscious?” prosecutors asked.
“Absolutely not,” the breathing expert replied.
In response to the defense arguing that the traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine found in Floyd’s system played a role in his limited breathing, the prosecution laid out that someone suffering from a fentanyl overdose would show a reduction in their ability to breathe.
Chauvin’s defense focused much of its cross-examination of Tobin on the substances.
Defense again focuses on the traces of fentanyl, methamphetamine in Floyd’s system
During cross-examination of Tobin on Thursday, Nelson returned the focus of the questioning to the traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system at the time of his death.
Chauvin’s defense this week has questioned witnesses on two white pills found in the console of Floyd’s car that laboratory testing later confirmed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, and two packets of Suboxone, an opioid addiction medication.
The defense mentioned the words “fentanyl” and “methamphetamine” at least 20 times in a matter of minutes.
When asked whether the substances would affect a person’s respiratory center, Tobin said that was not the case.
“Fentanyl is not going to have an effect on respiration by some other mechanism,” the breathing expert responded.
At one point of cross-examination, Tobin did not understand what Nelson was trying to ask him.
“You’re trying to really confuse me, Mr. Nelson,” Tobin said with a smile.
In one of the lighter moments of the week, Nelson apologized, saying, “I think I can actually say it’s been a long week now.”