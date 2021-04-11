Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m., when an officer stopped a car on a traffic violation and found the driver had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got back into the car and an officer fired at him, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a news release.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The man drove for several blocks before striking another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to a hospital, police said. Occupants in the vehicle that was struck were not injured, according to the news release.

Police have not identified the victim, but Aubrey Wright identified him as his son, Daunte Wright, who is Black. The officer who shot him has not yet been identified.

Wright, 42, said his son had recently asked his mother for $50 to take his car to the carwash, where he was headed when the shooting happened. They had recently bought him a car, his father told The Washington Post.

Story continues below advertisement

Wright, who was at the grocery store when his son was shot, said he received a call from his wife around 2 p.m. with the news. “She was screaming over the phone. She was saying, ‘Daunte was shot!’” he said.

Advertisement

When Wright arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes later, he said, he saw his son’s 2011 Buick LaCross partially destroyed and his son’s body covered with a white sheet on the sidewalk.

“This is not a neighborhood where stuff happens like this,” said Wright, who added that the family lives about three miles from where the shooting took place.

Brooklyn Center is about 10 miles north of downtown Minneapolis, where a murder trial is underway for Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes before he died last year.